Mister Don (left) is spring-heeled at Doncaster
There's a well-handicapped horse in action at Doncaster on Saturday

Horse Racing Tips Today: Timeform ratings and Flags for Saturday

By Timeform
17:44 · FRI November 25, 2022

Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Bangor, Doncaster and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker

Blame The Game - 12:05 Doncaster

Blame The Game was below his best when fourth on his return over hurdles at Fontwell last month but he showed the benefit of that outing when bolting up by 15 lengths over fences at the same venue a few weeks later.

Blame The Game may have had a fitness edge over his two market rivals, but there was a lot to like about how he assumed control from a long way out and readily drew clear.

He won with any amount in hand at Fontwell so a 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him as he goes in search of a fourth win from his last five starts. He's 4 lb clear of his nearest rival on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and at least 8 lb clear of the remainder.

The Big Improver

Tim Pat - 13:28 Bangor

Tim Pat showed fair form over hurdles, winning his final outing in that sphere around here, but he's every inch a chaser on looks and instantly improved on his previous efforts when making a successful start over fences at Carlisle in February.

Tim Pat was notably strong at the finish in that two-and-a-half-mile handicap at Carlisle and he had no problem stepping up a mile in trip at Haydock the following month, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length would suggest as he was asked to do little more than was required.

Tim Pat, who has had a breathing operation since last seen, has made a highly promising start to his chasing career and has not reached his limit over fences.

The Timeform Flag

Embrace - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Sectional timing, top-rated

Embrace was slowly into stride on debut at Kempton a few weeks ago, looking in need of the experience, but she caught the eye with the late headway she made into sixth, clocking a notable sectional as she finished with a flourish off a modest pace.

That was an encouraging debut from Embrace, who boasts a nice pedigree being out of a useful mare who has already produced multiple winners, and she should be more streetwise with that experience under her belt. She looks likely to improve.

