Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Punchestown and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Hallowed Star - 13:03 Punchestown

Constitution Hill and A Plus Tard are both well clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - 21 lb and 14 lb respectively - but another who has a significant edge on ratings and is likely to be odds-against is Hallowed Star. Hallowed Star progressed well over hurdles, winning three of his last four starts in that sphere, and he made a pleasing introduction over fences when finishing runner-up in a beginners' chase at Galway in September. Hallowed Star built on that promise to run out a wide-margin winner at the same venue last month, looking an exciting prospect as he forged 19 lengths clear, and the form he showed on that occasion places him at least 8 lb clear on Timeform's figures. There could also be more to come from this progressive sort.

The Big Improver Caldwell Potter - 15:55 Punchestown

Caldwell Potter was badly held back by inexperience when only eighth on his debut in the valuable Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown Festival - he played up beforehand and almost unseated his rider at the start - and he could be a lot more streetwise with that outing under his belt. Caldwell Potter may not have met expectations at Punchestown but it's telling that he was sent off at only 3/1 in such a valuable and competitive event, so this €200,000 purchase is clearly thought capable of better. His pedigree certainly offers hope there's better to come as he's a brother to Grade 1-winning hurdler Mighty Potter and a half-brother to French Dynamite who finished runner-up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last week.

The Timeform Flag Foxy Rascal - 17:00 Wolverhampton Horse In Focus

Foxy Rascal caught the eye when third in a five-furlong handicap here last month, looking unlucky not to win after conceding first run. Foxy Rascal, who was making her first outing in four months and her first since undergoing a breathing operation, had to be switched for a run over a furlong out, but she kept on well when in the clear, getting to within a length of the winner. The way she finished off there suggests the step back up to six furlongs will suit and she appeals as being on a handy mark.