Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Punchestown and Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Constitution Hill and A Plus Tard are both well clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - 21 lb and 14 lb respectively - but another who has a significant edge on ratings and is likely to be odds-against is Hallowed Star.
Hallowed Star progressed well over hurdles, winning three of his last four starts in that sphere, and he made a pleasing introduction over fences when finishing runner-up in a beginners' chase at Galway in September.
Hallowed Star built on that promise to run out a wide-margin winner at the same venue last month, looking an exciting prospect as he forged 19 lengths clear, and the form he showed on that occasion places him at least 8 lb clear on Timeform's figures. There could also be more to come from this progressive sort.
Caldwell Potter was badly held back by inexperience when only eighth on his debut in the valuable Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown Festival - he played up beforehand and almost unseated his rider at the start - and he could be a lot more streetwise with that outing under his belt.
Caldwell Potter may not have met expectations at Punchestown but it's telling that he was sent off at only 3/1 in such a valuable and competitive event, so this €200,000 purchase is clearly thought capable of better.
His pedigree certainly offers hope there's better to come as he's a brother to Grade 1-winning hurdler Mighty Potter and a half-brother to French Dynamite who finished runner-up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last week.
Horse In Focus
Foxy Rascal caught the eye when third in a five-furlong handicap here last month, looking unlucky not to win after conceding first run.
Foxy Rascal, who was making her first outing in four months and her first since undergoing a breathing operation, had to be switched for a run over a furlong out, but she kept on well when in the clear, getting to within a length of the winner.
The way she finished off there suggests the step back up to six furlongs will suit and she appeals as being on a handy mark.
