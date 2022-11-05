Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Doncaster, Down Royal and Kelso.

The Ratings Banker Sweet Believer - 13:30 Doncaster

Sweet Believer progressed well last season, winning on three occasions and she has proved better than ever in two starts this term. She ran well to finish runner-up on her reappearance in a listed race at Sandown and that form was franked by the winner, Bayside Boy, going on to land the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day. Sweet Believer was in action herself on Champions Day and ran her best race yet to finish runner-up in the Balmoral. The rating she earned for that smart effort places her at least 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Fighter Allen - 15:07 Down Royal

Fighter Allen, a half-brother to Envoi Allen, rather lost his way over hurdles, but he took well to chasing last season and showed smart form when following home classy stablemate Stattler on his debut over fences at Fairyhouse. Fighter Allen found things too tough when a distant fourth in a Grade 1 novice chase at the Dublin Racing Festival won by another talented stablemate in Galopin des Champs. However, he got back on track with a smooth success in a conditions chase at Tramore, winning with a fair bit left in the tank. He got no further than the first in a good-quality novice handicap chase at the Punchestown - a race in which Willie Mullins has an excellent record - but he remains a bright prospect and is still lightly raced over fences. As well as having 'p' for potential improver attached to his rating, he is also at least 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

The Timeform Flag Gaillimh A Stor - 12:33 Kelso Flags: Horse In Focus

Gaillimh A Stor, a winner of his second start in Irish points, shaped well on his hurdling debut in a two-and-a-half mile maiden at Ayr, keeping on well close home in the style of one who would appreciate further. He was kept to the same course and distance on his next outing but he proved good enough to score, impressing with his strength at the finish as he pulled five and a half lengths clear, and he can also have that performance upgraded as he made a mess of the third-last just as he was beginning his effort. He is a useful prospect and looks likely to appreciate this step up in trip on his reappearance.