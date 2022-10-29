Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Ascot, Newmarket and Wetherby.

The Ratings Banker Molly Ollys Wishes - 14:25 Wetherby

Molly Ollys Wishes disappointed on her final couple of starts last season, pulling-up in the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock before failing to beat a rival home in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree, but she sets the standard here based on the form she showed when landing this race on her return 12 months ago. Molly Ollys Wishes stays much further than two miles - she has won over three miles before - but, under a well-judged ride, she was able to run the finish out of her rivals in this listed prize last year, passing the post five and a half lengths clear of the runner-up. She has won the last five times she has run in races restricted to mares and, despite conceding weight all around, she is at least 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Dream of Love - 15:58 Newmarket

Dream of Love justified good support when making a successful debut in a seven-furlong maiden at this venue three weeks ago, scoring by a cosy neck. Dream of Love was further back than ideal in a steadily-run race, while she also showed signs of inexperience when first shaken up, but she made good headway under a hands-and-heels ride to hit the front inside the final furlong and was always doing enough to hold on. She is entitled to improve for that experience and her pedigree suggests she ought to relish this step up to a mile from seven furlongs - she is out of Oaks runner-up Secret Gesture who is a sister to middle-distance Group 1 winners Japan and Mogul.

The Timeform Flag Sophosc - 16:25 Ascot Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Sophosc showed fairly useful form on the Flat but he has taken notably well to hurdling and looks set to surpass that level over jumps. Sophosc looked to have been let in lightly on his handicap hurdle debut at Fakenham a couple of weeks ago and he proved that point with a wide-margin win, quickening 11 lengths clear in the straight to make it three from three over jumps. A 9 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him based on the excellent impression he created at Fakenham and he is one to keep on the right side over hurdles.