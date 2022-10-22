Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Cheltenham and Newbury.

Ratings Banker Small Oasis - 15:30 Newbury

Small Oasis looked a smart prospect when bolting up by four-and-three-quarter lengths on easy ground at the Curragh last month and she ran to a similar level when beaten less than a length in third in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago. Small Oasis, who was only beaten by a couple of promising and unbeaten fillies at Newmarket, heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this listed prize by at least 5 lb and it's possible there's more to come from this well-made sort after only three starts. She has joined Jessica Harrington from Michael Grassick since her latest outing.

The Big Improver Life In The Park - 16:25 Cheltenham

Life In The Park ended his novice hurdle campaign on the up, following a wide-margin win in maiden company at Tramore with a gritty success in a handicap at the Punchestown Festival, but he always looked the type to do even better over fences and he made a pleasing start to his chase career at Listowel last month. Life In The Park jumped soundly in the main, albeit slightly to his right, and he only had to be kept up to his work after quickening clear early in the straight to register a four-and-a-half-length success. Life In The Park is in excellent hands with Henry de Bromhead and promises to be suited by this step up to three miles (from two and three-quarter miles), so he remains capable of much better in this sphere.

The Timeform Flag Batal Dubai - 13:15 Newbury Flags: Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Batal Dubai looked a useful sprinter in the making when scoring comfortably on his debut at Haydock and, while he had to settle for third on his next outing at Salisbury, he was also impressive at Newcastle last time. Batal Dubai quickened well to lead inside the final half-furlong and he finished powerfully, clocking a fast closing sectional, to score by two and a half lengths. The style of that success suggested that he wouldn't have been out of place in listed company, so he looks well treated now going handicapping from an opening mark of 91.