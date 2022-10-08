Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's busy afternoon of racing.

The Ratings Banker FLYING HONOURS – 1.50 Newmarket

He was beaten at 2/7 in the Royal Lodge here has time but FLYING HONOURS was completely unsuited by how that race developed. He returns to the Rowley Mile for the Zetland Stakes and has at least seven pounds in hand of his nearest rival, while he also has a Timeform 'small p', indicating potential improvement. The race developed into a sprint last time having been run at a sedate pace and while still not beaten far, Charlie Appleby’s charge is better judged on his previous progressive form which included a Listed win at Salisbury. The son of Sea The Stars goes up to ten furlongs on Saturday and will be suited by that test of stamina and can quickly get back on track.

The Big Improver RUN FOR OSCAR – 3.40 Newmarket

You don’t normally associate the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch with progressive and lightly-raced horses but RUN FOR OSCAR definitely falls into both categories. A useful hurdler, the shrewd Charles Byrnes has targeted him at this race ever since he made a mockery of a handicap mark of 82 at Haydock in August. He’s eight pounds higher on Saturday but the marathon trip promises to unlock further improvement and he’s very attractively treated still on the pick of his form over timber.

The Timeform Flag BAY OF PLENTY – 2.05 York Horse In Focus