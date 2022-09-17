Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's meetings at Ayr, Newmarket and Gowran Park.

Ratings Banker Queen Me - 15:05 Ayr

Queen Me's dam (Queen Kindly), granddam (Lady of The Desert) and great granddam (Queen's Logic) all won the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York's Ebor Festival, and Queen Me went close to adding her name to that roll of honour when finishing runner-up last month. Queen Me went into the Lowther short on experience having won a Haydock maiden on her only previous start, but she coped well with the test, finding only Swingalong too strong. The form Queen Me showed at York places her 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and, with the potential of better to come after only two starts, she should take the beating.

Big Improver Delightful - 14:10 Gowran Park

Few horses in training have a better pedigree than Delightful who is by Galileo and out of Coronation Stakes winner Lillie Langtry which makes her a full sister to classic winners Minding, Tuesday and Empress Josephine. Delightful offered plenty of encouragement on her debut at the Curragh last month, shaping better than the result would suggest in fourth. She showed her inexperience on that occasion, running green when asked for her effort two furlongs out, but she should be much sharper with that outing under her belt and her pedigree offers hope there is much better to come.

Timeform Flag Bell Shot - 14:41 Newmarket Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Bell Shot has a progressive profile and he produced his best effort yet when a three-length winner of a seven-furlong handicap at Newbury last month. Bell Shot took the eye with how sweetly he travelled and he bounded clear in impressive style, winning with even more in hand than the margin would suggest. It was notable how quickly Bell Shot settled matters and a 6 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop this improving three-year-old from following up.