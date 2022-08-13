Sporting Life
Lily Pond wins at the Curragh
There's good-quality racing at the Curragh on Saturday

Horse Racing Tips Today: Timeform ratings and Flags for Saturday

By Timeform
17:02 · FRI August 12, 2022

Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's meetings at the Curragh and Newmarket.

The Ratings Banker

Search For A Song - 16:40 Curragh

Search For A Song has run no more than respectably in three starts this season but she stands out based on the pick of her form.

Search For A Song won the Irish St Leger in 2019 and 2020, and while she came up short in her hat-trick bid last season she proved as good as ever when bolting up by nine and a half lengths in the Loughbrown Stakes a month later.

That form places Search For A Song at least 8 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, highlighting how she will be difficult to beat if running anywhere near her best on her return from an 11-week break.

The Big Improver

Ashky - 17:36 Newmarket

Ashky offered something to work with in three starts in maiden and novice company, and she showed improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut over this course and distance in June.

Ashky wasn't hard pressed to make that winning start in handicaps and a 5 lb rise in the weights was not enough to stop her following up over course and distance a couple of weeks ago, when she again scored with a bit in hand.

A further 5 lb rise in the weights demands more but Ashky is going in the right direction and still has more to offer.

The Timeform Flag

The Pargey Bee - 17:15 Curragh

Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

The Pargey Bee had little go his way when sixth at Galway but he still shaped well, leaving the impression that he remains a well-handicapped horse.

The Pargey Bee was soon on the backfoot at Galway as he was hampered shortly after the start, but he caught the eye with how well he travelled and he was still going nicely until meeting trouble on the home turn.

That cost him all chance but he kept on well in the straight and is able to race off the same mark here.

He had registered a cosy success at Bellewstown on his previous outing and is operating at the top of his game at present.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Next Off

