Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note for day five of Royal Ascot.

Ratings Banker Hurricane Lane - 15:40 Royal Ascot

Hurricane Lane developed into a high-class performer last season, winning three times at the highest level. He won the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger but his best effort on Timeform's figures was when a close-up third in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his final start of a busy campaign. The figure Hurricane Lane earned for his excellent Arc effort places him at least 4 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's ratings for the Hardwicke Stakes. The Big Improver Honiton - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Honiton showed plenty of promise in three red-hot maidens/novices earlier in the campaign, finishing placed in races won by My Prospero (subsequently third in the St James's Palace Stakes), Secret State (won the King George V Handicap) and Eldar Eldarov (won the Queen's Vase). He faced a much more straightforward task at Sandown last week and he got the job done in style, pulling nine lengths clear after travelling well and leading over two furlongs out. He's still lightly-raced, is in excellent hands with John & Thady Gosden and it would be little surprise were he to improve as he enters handicap company for the first time. The Timeform Flag Silver Samurai - 17:00 Royal Ascot Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Silver Samurai has spent much of his career racing over seven furlongs or a mile but he has proved a revelation since dropping in trip. He registered a narrow success in a six-furlong handicap at Newbury in May and then followed up in style in a similar event at Haydock last month. The way Silver Samurai tanked through the race at Haydock really caught the eye and he only needed to be nudged out under hands and heels to quicken a length clear, scoring with plenty in hand. That marked Silver Samurai down as an ideal candidate for the Wokingham, a race that should suit a strong traveller who is patiently ridden, and he looks ahead of the handicapper under a 5 lb penalty.