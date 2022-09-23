Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Friday's meeting at Newmarket.

Ratings Banker SEA SILK ROAD – 2.25 Newmarket

Sea Silk Road shaped well on her debut at Kempton last year in a race which worked out incredibly well and she has progressed nicely so far this season. She was easy enough to back but opened her account in impressive fashion on her return at Nottingham in May, travelling fluently and drawing clear of her rivals in fine style inside the final furlong to beat a next-time-out winner by five and a half lengths. Sea Silk Road was well suited by a step up to a mile and a quarter when taking the step up into listed company in her stride at Goodwood next time, proving very strong at the finish to chase down the reopposing Eternal Pearl with a bit in hand. She relished another step up in trip when runner-up in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot on her next start, looking the likeliest winner moving into the final furlong – she traded at 1.05 in-running on Betfair – until the more battle-hardened Magical Lagoon fought back tenaciously to regain the lead. That form received a boost when Magical Lagoon went on to win the Irish Oaks, and Sea Silk Road is probably best not judged too harshly on her latest run in a Group 3 in France where she endured a wide trip and left the impression she would be well suited by a return to a mile and a half. She sets a good standard on form and is strongly fancied to resume her progress.

Big Improver COMMISSIONING – 3.00 Newmarket This year’s renewal of the Rockfel Stakes probably isn’t as competitive as the numbers suggest and the very exciting Commissioning may be able to find the requisite improvement to come out on top quickly stepped up in grade. She made plenty of appeal on paper before her debut on the July Course and she looked a smart prospect as she saw off those with previous experience and a promising Sir Michael Stoute newcomer, her turn of foot entering the final furlong quickly putting the race to bed. Commissioning is bred to stay further – out of a sister to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri – but she clearly possesses plenty of speed and is fine kept to this trip for the time being. She will need to improve on the bare form of her debut victory, but she certainly has the scope to do so – she has the Timeform Large P attached to her rating – and it is interesting she is quickly pitched into pattern company by a yard who very much know the time of day.

Timeform Flag CRYSTAL CAPRICE – 1.50 Newmarket Top Rated, Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Crystal Caprice is from a family Sir Michael Stoute knows well – she is out of a half-sister to top-class Crystal Ocean – and she is really starting to fulfil her potential now. She finished midfield in a run-of-the-mill novice on debut last year and failed to improve on her return to action in a race won by Whitebeam at Newbury in June. However, she clearly came on plenty for that outing, as she was very well backed to open her account in grand style at Yarmouth three weeks later. Crystal Caprice looked to have been let in lightly for her handicap debut next time and she duly proved that to be the case when comfortably following up at Goodwood in July. She progressed another chunk to complete a hat-trick at Ascot last time, looking a like a filly who has even more to offer, and she should take all the beating once again now moving into listed company.