Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Friday's meetings at Goodwood and Galway.

The Ratings Banker Checkandchallenge - 14:25 Goodwood

Checkandchallenge had to settle for second at Sandown four weeks ago but he put up one of the best handicap performances of the season to finish runner-up off a lofty mark. Checkandchallenge, an impressive winner of his first two starts, found the 2000 Guineas coming too soon in his development but the way he shaped at Sandown suggests that he should have no problem winning at Group level. He impressed with how strongly he stayed on inside the final two furlongs at Sandown, getting to within three-quarters of a length of the well-handicapped winner, and he clocked a notable closing sectional. On Timeform's figures Checkandchallenge is at least 8 lb clear of his rivals in this Group 3 and he should prove too good.

The Big Improver Omniscient - 17:20 Goodwood

Like many from the Sir Mark Prescott yard, Omniscient has improved since stepping up in trip and being sent handicapping, and he built on a promising third at Wolverhampton when getting off the mark at Yarmouth last week. Omniscient travelled strongly at Yarmouth and readily drew clear inside the final furlong to score by five and a half lengths, winning in the style of an improving three-year-old who could run up a sequence. Omniscient, who looks well handicapped under a 6 lb penalty, was notably strong at the finish in that mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Yarmouth and looks sure to appreciate the extra emphasis on stamina as he steps up in trip by another furlong and a half here.

The Timeform Flag Rockbury Lad - 19:40 Galway Flag: Horses For Courses

Rockbury Lad produced arguably his best effort yet when fourth in a seven-furlong handicap here on Monday and he would have finished closer had he not been hampered when making headway over a furlong out. That effort proved Rockbury Lad's effectiveness around this tight venue, earning him the Horses For Courses Flag, and it also suggested that he is on a decent mark and has more to offer. This step up in trip to an extended mile ought to suit given his strength at the finish on Tuesday.