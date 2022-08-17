Sporting Life
Runners and riders in the Sky Bet Handicap during Juddmonte International Day
The Sky Bet Ebor Festival starts on Wednesday

Horse Racing Tips Today: Timeform ratings and Flags at York on Wednesday

By Timeform
13:07 · TUE August 16, 2022

Timeform highlight a big improver, a Flag to note and an each-way angle at York on Wednesday.

The Big Improver

Local Dynasty - 14:25 York

Local Dynasty hails from a good family - his listed-winning dam is a half-sister to the high-class Yibir - and he won in impressive fashion on his debut at Newmarket earlier this month.

Local Dynasty was very green beforehand and during the first half of the race, but he looked like a really good prospect once the penny dropped, quickly drawing clear of his rivals and passing the post with a three-and-a-half-length advantage.

That was an excellent introduction and, entitled to be much sharper with that experience under his belt, he can raise his game to justify the decision to fast-track him into Group 3 company.

Betfair York offer

The Timeform Flag

Soapy Stevens - 16:10 York

Horse In Focus

Soapy Stevens was unable to complete the hat-trick at Goodwood but he left the impression that he remains a well-handicapped stayer.

Soapy Stevens finished fourth at Goodwood, but he was beaten little more than a length and he did well to finish so close given how keen he was in the early stages of that contest.

If he can settle better back on this more conventional track it would be little surprise to see him take another step forward.

It's also worth noting that he won at Chester on his only previous attempt at two miles, while he was notably strong in the finish when winning a mile-and-three-quarter handicap at Newmarket on his penultimate start.

Each-way Angle

Cuban Breeze - 16:45 York

Cuban Breeze has thrived on her racing this year since joining David Evans from Mick Quinn and she registered her fifth win of 2022 when successful in the valuable Sprint Series Final at Windsor at the start of the month.

That half-length success at Windsor represented a career-best effort from Cuban Breeze who kept on gamely despite being closer to the pace than ideal in a contest run at a strong pace.

That performance highlighted Cuban Breeze's toughness, as did the fact it came only two days after she had been touched off at Newmarket.

Both of those efforts came over six furlongs but Cuban Breeze's other three wins this term were achieved over five furlongs and this reliable, in-form sprinter will have no issue dropping back to the minimum trip.

