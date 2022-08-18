Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and an each-way angle at York on Thursday.

The Ratings Banker Queen Aminatu - 17:20 York

Queen Aminatu failed to make an impact at listed level at Sandown on her penultimate but she got back on track in handicap company at Haydock last time, looking unlucky not to win. Queen Aminatu travelled powerfully but was short of room around two furlongs out when attempting to make headway. When the gap eventually appeared she ran on strongly but the winner had secured first run and held on by half a length. It was impressive how Queen Aminatu managed to put two and a half lengths between herself and the third so quickly, however, and that performance identified her as a well-handicapped filly with more to offer. She is able to run off the same mark here and is 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Golden Lyra - 16:10 York

Golden Lyra created an excellent impression on debut at Newmarket last season, bolting up by five lengths in a race containing a few well-related newcomers, including Nashwa back in third. She was unable to justify favouritism on her reappearance in listed company at Newbury in June, but she took a step forward in form terms, going down by only a length to a useful filly who was just a bit too streetwise for her. Golden Lyra did well to pull four lengths clear of the third in that mile-and-a-quarter contest, proving strong at the finish and leaving the impression she'd have no problem staying a mile and a half (her dam is a half-sister to German Derby winner Sea The Moon). She didn't need to match that form to win a novice over a mile and a half at Kempton, but she got the job done in good style, impressing with the turn of foot she displayed, and she remains open to plenty of improvement as she steps back up in grade.

Each-Way Angle Tyrrhenian Sea - 15:00 York

Tyrrhenian Sea progressed well on the all-weather over the winter, winning his first three starts and looking unlucky not to make it four in a row when meeting plenty of trouble at Kempton. He then signed off with a creditable second in the Easter Classic over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle on Finals Day, showing smart form as he was overhauled close home by a rallying rival who went on to win a Group 2 on his next outing. Tyrrhenian Sea failed to beat a rival on his turf debut, and return from ten weeks off, at Windsor in June but he was beaten little more than two lengths in fourth in a steadily-run listed race that wouldn't have played to his strengths, so that was a respectable effort. A key feature of Tyrrhenian Sea's success on the all-weather was how powerfully he travelled through his races, and he appeals as the type who will take well to a big-field environment like the one he is presented with here in this mile handicap.