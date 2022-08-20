Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver, and a Timeform Flag at York on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Rocket Rodney – 16.45 York

With competitive racing at York, even outside of the handicaps, on the final day of the meeting, a ratings banker hardly leaps off the page but Rocket Rodney sets a good standard back in Listed company in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes for two-year-olds over five furlongs. He’s proving himself a useful and speedy gelding and his record of two wins and three seconds from five starts is hard to knock. It's probably best not to take his neck defeat to Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot too literally as the high-class winner has clearly made massive strides since, but that was still a fine effort from Rocket Rodney who holds the sixth, Bolt Action, on that form. Since then, Rocket Rodney has gone on to Listed success himself at Sandown and there was no disgrace in his subsequent defeat to the promising filly Trillium in the Molecomb Stakes last time. Rocket Rodney beat the rest pretty convincingly at Goodwood, including Thunder Moor and Looking For Lynda who take him on again here, but had no answer to the unexposed winner. Once again, it's another filly, Treasure Trove, who rates as Rocket Rodney’s biggest threat here, but back down in grade he should be capable of conceding weight all round.

The Big Improver Soulcombe – 14.25 York

There are several unexposed stayers in the three-year-olds’ version of the Ebor, the Melrose Handicap, and the Charlie Appleby pair Wild Crusade and Al Nafir certainly fall into that category, being full brothers to Godolphin stars Yibir and Ghaiyyath respectively. But receiving plenty of weight from that pair down at the bottom of the weights is Soulcombe for William Haggas and Hollie Doyle. The son of Frankel didn’t show a great deal in his first three starts, but stepping up to longer trips in handicaps, a gelding operation, and the fitting of blinkers have all been factors in some much better efforts of late. Soulcombe looked value for extra when winning at Haydock and Ascot earlier in the summer before being tested in a much deeper handicap at Goodwood last time won by the subsequent Great Voltigeur runner-up Secret State. A slow start meant that Soulcombe raced well off the pace at Goodwood, leaving him with plenty to do come the business end of the race which wasn’t ideal given the steady gallop, but he picked his way through the field and was putting in his best work at the finish to be beaten only around a length and a half into fourth. That suggests that Soulcombe hasn’t finished progressing yet and he makes plenty of appeal off his low weight.

Timeform Flag Mighty Ulysses – 13.50 York Top rated, Hot Trainer