Timeform highlight a big improver, a Timeform Flag and an each-way angle at York on Friday.
Noble Style, a 525,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, was Charlie Appleby's first two-year-old runner of the season and he created an excellent impression on his debut in a five-furlong novice at Ascot in May, beating three subsequent winners, including Walbank and Royal Scotsman, in comfortable fashion.
That stylish success sent Noble Style to the head of the Coventry Stakes market but he was forced to miss Royal Ascot after connections were unsatisfied with the results of some blood tests. He didn't return until during Glorious Goodwood week, but Newmarket rather than the Sussex Downs was his destination.
Connections may have opted to keep it low-key but he was not presented with a penalty kick in a six-furlong novice as he was up against Mill Stream, an impressive debut winner who subsequently shaped well when a non-staying fourth in Wednesday's Acomb Stakes at the Ebor meeting.
Noble Style only won by half a length, but he had more in hand than the margin would suggest and he was strong in the finish after understandably seeming to lack something in sharpness. That outing should aid his development and he is an exciting prospect who remains capable of better.
Ryan Moore teamed up with John and Thady Gosden and the Coolmore partners to win this mile handicap last year with Rifleman and the combination have a good chance again with Operating who impressed when winning at Nottingham last month.
Operating had knuckled down well to get off the mark in a mile maiden at Windsor on his third start and he showed improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Nottingham, impressing with the turn of foot he found to draw two and three-quarter lengths clear.
He required only a hands-and-heels ride to readily assert at Nottingham and that performance marked him down as a colt going places, so an 8 lb rise should not be enough to stop him.
Cormier enjoyed a successful campaign over hurdles during the latest season, winning handicaps at Cheltenham and Kelso before finishing a creditable seventh in the County Hurdle, and he translated that improvement to the Flat, producing his best performance yet on the level when winning at Chester on his return last month.
Cormier made good headway to challenge out wide on the turn for home and he quickly asserted in the straight to pull two and a half lengths clear in ready fashion.
The style of success, and his exploits over hurdles, suggests he should remain competitive after an 8 lb rise in the weights, while stepping back up to a mile and a half (from a mile and a quarter) may help bring about an even bigger effort.
