The Big Improver Noble Style - 15:00 York

Noble Style, a 525,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, was Charlie Appleby's first two-year-old runner of the season and he created an excellent impression on his debut in a five-furlong novice at Ascot in May, beating three subsequent winners, including Walbank and Royal Scotsman, in comfortable fashion.

That stylish success sent Noble Style to the head of the Coventry Stakes market but he was forced to miss Royal Ascot after connections were unsatisfied with the results of some blood tests. He didn't return until during Glorious Goodwood week, but Newmarket rather than the Sussex Downs was his destination.

Connections may have opted to keep it low-key but he was not presented with a penalty kick in a six-furlong novice as he was up against Mill Stream, an impressive debut winner who subsequently shaped well when a non-staying fourth in Wednesday's Acomb Stakes at the Ebor meeting.

Noble Style only won by half a length, but he had more in hand than the margin would suggest and he was strong in the finish after understandably seeming to lack something in sharpness. That outing should aid his development and he is an exciting prospect who remains capable of better.