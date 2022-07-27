Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Ratings Banker The Platinum Queen – 16.45 Goodwood

Baaeed won’t really be a backable price in the Sussex Stakes but he’s not the only standout on ratings on the card as The Platinum Queen looks to have plenty in hand on her rivals at level weights in this five-furlong conditions race for two-year-old fillies. Richard Fahey’s filly was still in need of the experience on her second start in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot when not helped by being hampered soon after the start but she has won her other two races both before and since. She looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Ripon a fortnight before Ascot and confirmed that when taking apart another novice contest at York earlier this month. Soon going with zest in the lead, The Platinum Queen had far too much speed for her rivals and went clear in the final two furlongs to win with plenty in hand by three and three quarter lengths from odds-on favourite Yahsat who’d finished a couple of places in front of The Platinum Queen at Ascot and had been listed-placed before that. That was a useful effort from The Platinum Queen who wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Molecomb Stakes earlier on the card and she can make it three out of four here.

The Big Improver Soulcombe – 13.50 Goodwood

There are some progressive three-year-olds in this handicap over a mile and a half, including top weight Secret State who completed a hat-trick in last month’s King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. But the big improver could be at the opposite end of the handicap where Soulcombe takes the eye for the combination of William Haggas and Cieron Fallon. Soulcombe didn’t look anything out of the ordinary in his first three starts but is progressing fast now. A gelding operation may well have helped iron out some earlier quirks in his make-up, while the combination of the fitting of blinkers and a step up to a mile and a half for his last couple of starts in handicaps have no doubt helped him progress too. By Frankel out of Group 1 winner Ribbons whose sister Soviet Song won the Sussex Stakes at this meeting, Soulcombe has a smart pedigree and it would be no surprise to see him take another step forward here. He showed plenty of improvement to win on his handicap debut at Haydock last month and he followed up under a penalty eight days later at Ascot when comfortably beating Teumessias Fox by a length and a half, looking one to keep on the right side.

The Timeform Flag Natasha – 16.10 Goodwood