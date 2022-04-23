The Ratings Banker

Wholeofthemoon - 20:05 Doncaster

Wholeofthemoon offered encouragement on his two outings as a juvenile, finishing fourth on both occasions, and he showed improved form on his reappearance at Kempton last month, coming home a distant second behind a good prospect.

Wholeofthemoon was no match for the debutant Aldous Huxley (who has since finished a promising second in a novice at the Craven meeting) but he kept on well, pulling five and a half lengths clear of the remainder.

The form he showed there makes an opening handicap mark of 75 look lenient and he is at least 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

He should prove difficult to beat if able to replicate his Kempton form over this two-furlong-longer trip.