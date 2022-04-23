Timeform highlight their best bets at Doncaster, Navan and Ripon on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
Wholeofthemoon offered encouragement on his two outings as a juvenile, finishing fourth on both occasions, and he showed improved form on his reappearance at Kempton last month, coming home a distant second behind a good prospect.
Wholeofthemoon was no match for the debutant Aldous Huxley (who has since finished a promising second in a novice at the Craven meeting) but he kept on well, pulling five and a half lengths clear of the remainder.
The form he showed there makes an opening handicap mark of 75 look lenient and he is at least 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
He should prove difficult to beat if able to replicate his Kempton form over this two-furlong-longer trip.
Newfoundland is a brother to Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Snowfall and is out of a sister to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Found, so there is good reason to expect him to improve significantly on what he showed on debut at Leopardstown last month.
Newfoundland beat only one rival home in that seven-runner maiden but he was held back by his inexperience at the first attempt and he ended up shaping nicely, keeping on steadily under hands-and-heels riding inside the final furlong.
He has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating which denotes he is expected to make significant improvement with the benefit of a run under his belt.
Head Law is improving in leaps and bounds and he completed the hat-trick with plenty in hand at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, easily quickening clear after looming up on the home turn.
That eight-and-a-half-length victory earned him a 10lb rise in the weights but, given how quickly he is progressing, it is likely he remains a step ahead of the handicapper.
