Timeform highlight the best bets at Newbury on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a handicap hotshot.

The Ratings Banker Jumbly - 14:25 Newbury

Jumbly created an excellent impression last season, winning three of her four outings, including the Listed Radley Stakes over this course and distance on her final start of the campaign. Jumbly ran out an emphatic winner of the Radley, travelling strongly and quickening clear to score by four and three-quarter lengths, winning in a time that suggests there was plenty of substance to go with the style. Conditions were extremely testing on that occasion but Jumbly had previously shown that she handles faster ground. The form Jumbly showed in the Radley places her at least 6 lb clear of these rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and identifies her as the one to beat.

The Big Improver Lionel - 17:20 Newbury

David Menuisier's horses tend to improve with time and experience so it bodes well for Lionel's prospects that he showed so much ability at the first attempt on his only start as a two-year-old. Lionel finished runner-up in a mile novice here towards the back-end of last season, impressing with the big move he made to get into contention. He should prove much more streetwise after that initial experience and he also looks likely to appreciate this three-furlong longer trip - his dam, Gretchen, won the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes over a mile and three-quarters. He has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating, indicating that he is expected to make significant improvement.

Handicap Hotshot Rogue Bear - 15:35 Newbury

Rogue Bear ended last season on the up, registering a decisive success in a Nottingham handicap before sharing the spoils in a similar event back at the same venue, and he looks set for another productive campaign based on how well he shaped in the prestigious Lincoln on his return. Rogue Bear finished third, a place behind Saleymm who he meets again here, but he can have his effort marked up as he was the only one to figure from a high draw and from off the pace. Six of the first seven home were drawn in single figures, but Rogue Bear broke from stall 19 towards the stands' side. Rogue Bear also came from much further back than the other principals as he was hampered at the start and had to be held up as a consequence. The way he kept on to grab third, in a race where it proved difficult to make up ground, marked him down as a well-handicapped horse so he has strong claims off the same mark here.