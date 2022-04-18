Timeform highlight the best bets at Kempton and Fairyhouse on Monday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag.

The Ratings Banker SAGA - 2.55 Kempton

This looks a hot contest but some of Saga's form from last season is very strong and he stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings on his return to action. He finished runner-up to subsequent Group 1 winner Modern Games on debut at Newmarket, and confirmed that promise, but was unfortunate to bump into another top-class prospect in Coroebus on his next start. Saga landed the odds with the minimum of fuss on his final start at Ascot, making all of the running and not allowing any of his rivals to land a blow, and he should have plenty more to offer this season. He still holds an entry in the 2000 Guineas and this looks a good opening for him to start his season.

The Big Improver MORNING POEM - 2.20 Kempton

There is plenty of potential on show here, but Morning Poem created a big impression when making a winning debut over course and distance last year, and is entitled to improve markedly for that initial experience now. She was easy enough to back in the market but looked potentially useful, overcoming inexperience in running to score in convincing fashion, making up a lot of ground in the straight and was cosily on top at the line. The bare form is nothing special, but Morning Poem can be marked up for recording a fast closing sectional, and looks an exciting prospect on her return to action. She is bred to come into her own once tackling middle distances this season (she holds an entry in the Oaks), but she should be fine sticking to a mile for now, and her strength in the betting is encouraging.

The Timeform Flag Festival d'Ex – 15:15 Fairyhouse Timeform Top Rated, Horse in focus