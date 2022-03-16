Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Ratings Banker Tiger Roll – 16.10 Cheltenham

Yes, Tiger Roll is the clear top-rated ahead of his fifteen rivals in the Cross Country Chase but that’s nothing to do with any of his performances within the last twelve months. The former dual Grand National winner has run twice at Aintree since last year’s Cheltenham Festival but has been well beaten over conventional fences in the Betway Bowl last April and the Many Clouds Chase in December when he was pulled up after never going well. Those two races were against some high-class chasers, but Tiger Roll also finished well held on his latest start in a handicap hurdle at Navan in January over an inadequate two and a half miles.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

However, it’s this race which has been Tiger Roll’s main aim all along, at least since he was ruled out of another crack at the Grand National, and his efforts elsewhere have little relevance to this unique test which he clearly relishes. First successful in the Cross Country in 2018, he was a striking winner when following up a year later by 22 lengths from former winner Josies Orders, and after a blip in 2020 when a tired second to Easysland, having met with a setback earlier that season, he showed all his old zest when roaring back to life with a 17-length defeat of Easysland at last year’s Festival to win his third Cross Country and fifth Festival race all told. If the return to Cheltenham can conjure up a similar performance from Tiger Roll this year, he’ll be very hard to beat in what’s expected to be the final start of an extraordinary career.

The Big Improver Saint Felicien – 14.50 Cheltenham

With just three races under his belt, Saint Felicien is the least experienced runner in the massive field for the Coral Cup but that also makes him the hardest for the handicapper to get a handle and, potentially, the one most open to improvement. He made a winning debut at Auteuil for David Cottin this time last year before making a successful debut for Gordon Elliott in a novice at Gowran in November. Going with enthusiasm and taking up the running at the second flight, Saint Felicien was in control when hitting the last and won eased down by two and a quarter lengths from Slip of The Tongue. No longer qualified for novice events after that, Saint Felicien made his only appearance since in the Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas in January against some smart and much more experienced rivals. Sent off a shade of odds on, he found Darasso too good in the end but performed with credit, edging ahead approaching the second last before being headed at the last and going down by three and a quarter lengths. Saint Felicien was held in high enough regard to have been given a Champion Hurdle entry earlier in the year and he’s a fascinating contender here stepping up in trip off 11-7. His stable has won the Coral Cup twice before, most recently with Diamond King in 2016.

The Timeform Flag Shishkin – 15.30 Cheltenham Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Horses For Courses