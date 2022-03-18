Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on day four of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Ratings Banker Vauban - 13:30 Cheltenham

Vauban was a progressive Listed winner on the Flat in France and he has created an excellent impression since joining Willie Mullins and being sent hurdling. Vauban had to settle for second on his hurdling debut at Punchestown on New Year's Eve, but he bumped into a talented rival in Pied Piper - a 225,000 guineas purchase off the Flat - and the result could have been different had Vauban jumped better, most notably at the final flight when the winner was more fluent. That form received a significant boost when Pied Piper bolted up in the Triumph Hurdle Trial over this course and distance, and Vauban did his own bit for the form when readily landing the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. Vauban was up against Fil Dor - a stablemate of Pied Piper who had won his three previous starts over hurdles - but he produced an impressive turn of foot to settle matters on the approach to the final flight. Vauban's three-length success at Leopardstown represents the best form on offer, putting him 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's ratings, and he stands out as the one to beat.

The Big Improver Adamantly Chosen - 17:30 Cheltenham

Galopin Des Champs' victory in the Martin Pipe last season gave Willie Mullins a fourth success in the race, and the Irish champion looks to have another leading contender with Adamantly Chosen. Adamantly Chosen made his debut in the valuable Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown Festival in April and he justified late support to register a cosy three-quarter-length success, coming out on top in a race that has worked out really well. Adamantly Chosen had to settle for second on his first couple of starts over hurdles, but he produced a much-improved display when getting off the mark at the third attempt, bolting up by 27 lengths in a two-mile maiden at Thurles. That was not a strong race but Adamantly Chosen was impressive under a no-nonsense ride and the step up to two and a half miles promises to unlock further improvement from this lightly-raced type.

The Timeform Flag I Like To Move It - 14:10 Cheltenham Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

I Like To Move It was only narrowly denied in the Betfair Hurdle, going down by just a short-head to a rival who subsequently wasn't beaten far in the Champion Hurdle, and he looks well handicapped off just a 4 lb higher mark. I Like To Move It was making his handicap debut at Newbury, running in by far the most competitive race he had contested over hurdles, and he improved for the different test, really catching the eye with his strength at the finish. That suggested the return to a stiffer track will suit - he won a couple of races on the Old Course here in October and November - and he looks capable of raising his game again.