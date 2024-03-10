Horse Racing Tips Today: Cheltenham Festival 2024

The Sporting Life and Timeform experts nominate their best bets for the much-anticipated action on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

MYSTICAL POWER – 1.30 Cheltenham (Billy Nash)

I’m taking MYSTICAL POWER to get the ball rolling on what promises to be a good opening day for Willie Mullins. This regally-bred gelding has improved in chunks on each visit to the racetrack and, as he has only run three times, I think there is still plenty more to come from him. He produced a potent turn of foot to win at Punchestown last time and may just have too much speed for Tullyhill and Slade Steel, both of whom are likely prove better over further in due course.

TULLYHILL - 1.30 Cheltenham (Ben Linfoot)

TULLYHILL looks the most likely winner of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' to me after really impressing last time at Punchestown, evidence that he has warmed to his task as a novice hurdler following an inauspicious start over timber at the same track back in November. Beaten at 1/8 that day, his hurdling has sharpened up considerably and he looks just the type to power home from the front end in the style of so many of Mullins’ representatives from previous renewals. His bumper form stands up to close inspection after finishing second to A Dream To Share in a G1 at Punchestown and he has some boot for a son Martaline. He could take some catching in the opener. HUNTERS YARN – 2.10 Cheltenham (David Ord)

An open renewal of the Arkle and I’m happy to side with the potential of HUNTERS YARN. He should be two-from-two over fences as he was about to beat Sa Fureur more impressively than Quilixios did at Naas last time when falling at the last on his debut at Fairyhouse in December. He again made one mistake but got away with it when thumping Path D’Oroux when returned to the same track a month later and the runner-up went on to finish second to Madara in a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival. In the hope that he avoids an error this time, the selection has an engine to match the best of these and remains open to significant improvement.

GAELIC WARRIOR – 2.10 Cheltenham (Greg Spink)

7/2 the field indicates how wide open the Arkle is but at the top of the market, GAELIC WARRIOR looks a solid bet in the second race on opening day. He flopped for the first time since joining current connections in a match with Fact To File at Leopardstown last month, but all can’t have been well with him even before his race ended in unpleasant fashion, so I fancy Willie Mullins’ 6-y-o to bounce back with a vengeance and notch a third career Grade 1. He’s got a tendency to jump right, but a first-time hood goes on today and hopefully that should help keep this strong traveller on the straight and narrow. TELMESOMETHINGGIRL W/O LOSSIEMOUTH - 4.10 Cheltenham (Matt Brocklebank)

Take Lossiemouth away from the Mares' Hurdle and you've got a wide-open contest - leaving TELMESOMETHINGGIRL still quite a big price 'without the favourite'. She won the mares' novice here three years ago and was going well in this event before being brought down in 2022. Chasing didn't work out for her but she's been brought back to the boil by Henry De Bomhead and just looks a much happier horse over hurdles. Her second to Zarak The Brave last time could receive a timely boost in the Champion Hurdle but, regardless of that, this looks a decent way to approach what I suspect could be a very one-sided contest.

MILAN TINO – 4.50 Cheltenham (Graeme North)

I doubt there’s a better handicapped horse all week than MILAN TINO in the Boodles. Juvenile hurdlers tend to be very defensively handicapped and that looks overwhelmingly the case again here with most of the field weighted up to the hilt, yet Milan Tino has bizarrely been cut plenty of slack. The form of his two starts in France where he looked a strong staying two-miler has been well advertised by horses in Grade 1 events over there, yet he’s been dropped significantly from the opening mark he was given here to a very lenient 126. The rain that fell on Sunday and is in the forecast for Tuesday as well, as a typically-run Boodles, will suit him far more than the sprint finish he had to contend with against Triumph favourite Sir Gino last time and his owner JP McManus has won this race twice in the last four years.

EMBASSY GARDENS - 5.30 Cheltenham (Lewis Tomlinson)

I don’t think it’s out of the question that we’ll be talking about EMBASSY GARDENS as Gold Cup contender this time next season and think he’s an outstanding bet to land Willie Mullins an emotional victory in a race which this year carries the name of his late mother, Maureen. Two from two over fences so far, Embassy Gardens looked a natural chaser when landing a Punchestown beginners event in December before accounting for a trio of useful rivals in Sandor Clegane, Letsbeclearaboutit and Desertmore House in a Naas Grade 3 the following month, again travelling and jumping with notable efficiency. He’s looked a far more polished operator than his main market rival Corbetts Cross, whose jumping so far has been no better than mediocre and, in my opinion, used his pace to good effect over an intermediate trip to beat a trio of thorough stayers when scoring for the only time over fences at Fairyhouse on chase debut.

