Horse racing tips: Timeform's St Leger preview

Timeform preview the St Leger, highlighting the top-rated, an improver and a Flag of note

The top-rated Hurricane Lane (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 136p) Hurricane Lane is 5 lb clear of Mojo Star at the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and will take plenty of beating. Hurricane Lane was a position behind Mojo Star when third in the Derby but he failed to handle the track and, consequently, wasn't at his best. He reversed the form at the Curragh, though, when producing a strong late run to land the Irish Derby by a neck from Lone Eagle, with Mojo Star only fifth after meeting some trouble in running. Hurricane Lane did well to win at the Curragh as he was further back than ideal in a race not run at a strong gallop, but he was well positioned next time in the Grand Prix de Paris, which he won by six lengths, the biggest winning margin in the race for more than 30 years. There's no doubt Hurricane Lane is a high-class performer over a mile and a half, and he should have little trouble staying this longer trip as he is an uncomplicated sort with a stout pedigree (by Frankel, who sired 2019 St Leger winner Logician, and out of a two-mile winner).

The big improver Interpretation (124p) Interpretation takes a significant step up in class but he has created a good impression in winning all three starts this season and may still have a bit more to offer. Interpretation shaped with some promise when fourth in a nine-furlong maiden on his only start last season but, given his pedigree (by Galileo from a smart middle-distance family), he was always likely to come into his own given time and distance. He has improved with each step up in trip and he produced his best effort yet when beating Fernando Vichi in a mile-and-three-quarter listed race at Leopardstown last time, again proving strong in the finish despite setting a solid gallop. The Timeform Flag Fernando Vichi (Jockey Uplift) Fernando Vichi has plenty to find on form - in fact, he's bottom of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - but one factor in his favour is the booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy. Murphy, bidding to win the jockeys' championship for the third year in succession, is clear at the top of the standings and has been firing in the winners of late - he notably rode a four-timer at Goodwood on Tuesday. He may coax an improved performance from Fernando Vichi but it is unlikely to be enough to make a meaningful impact.

Conclusion Hurricane Lane has a clear edge on form based on his wins in the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris. There is little to worry about on the stamina front as his dam won over two miles, and he will be tough to beat. Gordon Stakes victor Ottoman Emperor looks the one to chase him home. Timeform weight-adjusted ratings 136p Hurricane Lane

131 Mojo Star

128 The Mediterranean

126 High Definition

126 Ottoman Emperor

126 Scope

126 Sir Lucan

126 Youth Spirit

124p Interpretation

121 Fernando Vichi