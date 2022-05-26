Timeform highlight their best bets at Sandown on Thursday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker Thunderous - 18:50 Sandown

Thunderous has not won since landing the Dante Stakes two seasons ago but he has produced some smart efforts in defeat, including on his last two outings when runner-up in the Ormonde Stakes and Yorkshire Cup. He shaped as if needing the run when only sixth on his reappearance in the John Porter but, with blinkers back on, he launched a bold bid in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester, seeing out the mile and three quarters well on his first attempt at beyond a mile and a half. Thunderous ran to a similar level when finding only Stradivarius too strong in the Yorkshire Cup a couple of weeks ago, and those efforts represent the best pieces of form on offer, placing him at least 2 lb clear of these rivals on Timeform's figures. This is his first try at two miles but he shapes like he should stay and he might prove difficult to peg back if running up to his best in a first-time visor.

The Big Improver Tajalla - 18:15 Sandown

Roger Varian has never sent a juvenile out as early as the speedily-bred Tajalla, who made his debut at Newmarket's Craven meeting last month. Tajalla is bred to be fast - he is by Mill Reef winner Kessaar and out of a half-sister to Flying Childers winner Ardad - and he created an excellent impression when getting off the mark at the first attempt. Tajalla travelled well and readily assumed control after quickening to lead over a furlong out, needing just a hands-and-heels ride to pull two and three-quarter lengths clear. The ease of victory suggests that there's plenty more to come and he can take this step up to Listed company in his stride.

The Timeform Flag Mostahdaf - 19:25 Sandown Horses For Courses, Hot Trainer

Mostahdaf has won six of his seven starts and boasts a 100% record at this venue, landing a pair of Listed contests here last season and the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes on his return last month. Mostahdaf's one defeat came in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last season, when he failed to fire on by far the firmest ground he has tackled, but his efforts since that tame performance suggest he will end up making a big impact at the highest level. His victory in the Gordon Richards Stakes, over this course and distance, was certainly encouraging and a comfortable two-and-a-half-length defeat of Foxes Tales represented a career-best effort on Timeform's figures. This is a good edition of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes and conceding 3 lb to Addeybb and Bay Bridge will not be straightforward, but Mostahdaf appeals as a potential top-notcher, is fully effective under these conditions and represents a stable in flying form, so he holds strong claims and stands out as the one to beat.