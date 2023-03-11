Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Navan and Sandown.

The Ratings Choice Any Second Now – 15:25 Navan

Any Second Now has confirmed himself a top-class chaser over the last couple of years with back-to-back podium finishes in the Grand National at Aintree, notably producing a career-best effort when beaten just two and a quarter lengths behind Noble Yeats (to whom he was conceding 12 lb) in the latest renewal. He wasn’t far off that level when last seen finishing fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown a few weeks ago, ultimately passing the post 15 lengths behind the Gold Cup favourite Galopin des Champs, and his best form leaves him 16 lb clear of Busselton on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings for this Grade Two. Clearly, this isn’t the be-end and end-all as connections plot a route back to Aintree and this trip is almost certainly short of his optimum. However, it will be a surprise if Any Second Now’s class edge can’t see him through, as it did in 2021 when he won this race despite it being run over two miles back then (the trip has since been upped to two and a half miles).

The Big Improver Goodtimecrew – 15:00 Sandown

Runner-up on her sole outing in points, Goodtimecrew looked a useful prospect when going one better on her first start under Rules at Wincanton last month, only winning by three quarters of a length but arguably deserving extra credit given how things developed. Held up in the early stages, she still had plenty to do on the home turn before starting to make rapid headway entering the final two furlongs. She then showed her inexperience when hanging right late on, but that wasn’t enough to stop her as she sustained her challenge really well to edge ahead close home, beating two mares who had the benefit of a previous outing in bumpers, including runner-up Larchmont Lass who reopposes here. That appeals as strong form and just a repeat of that effort is likely to put Goodtimecrew right in the mix in this Listed event. Crucially, she seems sure to improve with the experience under her belt, too, so it looks an ideal opportunity for her to maintain her unbeaten record for Harry Fry, who won this race in 2019 with Misty Whisky.

The Timeform Flag Flowing Cadenza – 16:10 Sandown Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

Flowing Cadenza has won her last two starts over fences in the style of a mare very much on the upgrade, first winning by eight and a half lengths at Hereford in December and then defying an 8 lb higher mark to follow up Ffos Las a few weeks later. She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, cruising clear from two out to land the spoils by six lengths from Twilight Glory, who advertised the strength of that form when going one better at Lingfield next time. There is certainly a reason or two to think that Flowing Cadenza could still be one step ahead of the handicapper, despite a 10 lb hike in the weights, with further progress very much on the cards after just three starts for Venetia Williams (formerly trained by Bob Buckler). She has looked a totally different proposition for this yard so far and is certainly worth a try in these deeper waters.