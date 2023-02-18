The Ratings Banker Sharjah - 14:17 Gowran Park

Sharjah is now a ten-year-old and probably not quite the force of old but he has still shown a level of form this season that suggests he's going to be difficult to beat in this Grade 2 event.

Sharjah was runner-up to top-class stablemate State Man on his return in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown in November and then third behind that rival in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown in December.

Sharjah, who was bidding to win the Matheson Hurdle for the fifth year in succession, was probably third best in any case, though he was on the backfoot early on after making a bad mistake at the second flight.

He doesn't have State Man or Vauban to worry about here and, even though he's giving weight away, he is still at least 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.