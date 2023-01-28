Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Paisley Park - 15:00 Cheltenham

Energumene is Timeform's highest-rated chaser in training with a rating of 180 and he has a clear edge over his rivals in the Clarence House Chase, topping the figures by 8 lb from Sporting Life Arkle and Betfair Tingle Creek winner Edwardstone. Champion Chase winner Energumene is unsurprisingly an odds-on shot, but one at odds-against who also holds strong claims on form is Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle. Cheltenham's New Course poses a stiff test of stamina and that suits the strong-staying Paisley Park, whose turbo-charged surge up the hill has carried him to three victories in the Cleeve Hurdle as well as a famous success in the 2019 Stayers' Hurdle. Paisley Park may be an 11-year-old but he has shown this season that he remains capable of a very smart level of form, and he arrives on the back of a gutsy victory in the rearranged Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on his latest outing. Paisley Park's form is a notch above anything his rivals can boast and, even with a 6 lb penalty, he holds strong claims on the figures, heading Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4lb.

Sky Bet Chase preview

The Big Improver Punctuation - 16:10 Cheltenham

Punctuation has improved rapidly since joining Fergal O'Brien, winning all four starts for the yard, including over course and distance last month. That was a career-best effort from Punctuation who travelled well and then picked up strongly when pressed by the runner-up a furlong out, pulling three and three-quarter lengths clear. He was well on top at the finish so an 8 lb rise in the weights doesn't look harsh, especially with the prospect of more to come from this improving, lightly-raced performer.

The Timeform Flag Delta Work - 12:40 Cheltenham Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

The cross-country course, with its sharp turns, unusual obstacles and banks, poses a test that not every horse relishes, but Delta Work took to the test really well when winning at the Cheltenham Festival in March, digging deep to get the better of an epic battle with his illustrious stablemate Tiger Roll. Delta Work was unable to emulate Tiger Roll by following up Cross Country success in the Grand National, but he ran a cracker to finish third at Aintree, shaping better than the distance beaten would imply after paying the price for a big move to get into contention. He didn't need to be anywhere near his best to win around Punchestown's cross-country course on his reappearance in November, narrowly getting the better of Singing Banjo who is now in receipt of plenty of weight, but he has proved he is capable of much better than he showed at Punchestown.