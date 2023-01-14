Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Kempton and Warwick on Saturday.
Pic d’Orhy might not have a huge amount in hand over some of his rivals in the Silviniaco Conti Chase strictly on ratings but Paul Nicholls’ high-class chaser is probably the best horse in action anywhere this weekend. He also has a habit of doing a bit better nearly every time he makes the track, winning five of his six completed starts over fences since the beginning of last season, and is young enough to suggest that he hasn’t quite reached the ceiling of his ability just yet.
Indeed, he proved at least as good as ever when winning the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last month where his speed, enthusiasm and largely quick jumping took his rivals out of their comfort zone. Committed by Harry Cobden early in the straight, he was always keeping runner-up Millers Bank at bay despite having his lead reduced late on.
Conditions at Kempton are likely to be a bit more testing than he has faced lately, but he handles softer ground and, more importantly, the combination of another small field and sharp, flat track will be ideal for his style of racing.
In fact, Pic d’Orhy has already shown he’s very effective around Kempton when winning the Pendil Novices’ Chase here last season when Millers Bank chased him home on that occasion too. Paint The Dream has the best claims among his rivals but has had his limitations exposed outside handicaps before while the rest all have something to prove.
Most of the runners in the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle are open to some amount of improvement in a fascinating Grade 2 contest but Nicholls’ Knowsley Road is unbeaten over hurdles and looks an exciting prospect. We thought he looked like one for the Challow when he won last time, though as it turned out his stable won that race with Hermes Allen instead, but that just goes to show what a good crop of novice hurdlers his stable, which also won last week’s Tolworth at Sandown, has this season.
Both of Knowsley Road’s wins over hurdles have come at Chepstow, where he also won a bumper last season, and he showed plenty of improvement from his hurdling debut when successful last month. Making all the running and typically going with zest, he jumped well in the main and found extra when challenged to beat Future Investment by four and a half lengths.
There was a big gap back to the third, Libberty Hunter, though that one won back at Chepstow last weekend. Very much the type to make a chaser further down the line, Knowsley Road is still a bit rough around the edges but that hints that there’s still a good bit of improvement to come from him.
Heavy going and the marathon trip will hold no fears for Lord du Mesnil who should relish the test of stamina provided by Warwick’s Classic Chase. He proved himself under similar conditions when winning Haydock’s Grand National Trial two seasons ago and while he’s had a few setbacks since, including when failing to complete in the Grand National itself and even in a couple of attempts at the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, this looks to be Lord du Mesnil’s best chance of getting his head back in front for a while.
He's back below the mark he won off at Haydock these days and there was a lot to like about his return at Bangor in November even though he was very easy to back that day and raced without his usual cheekpieces which are back on here. Ridden more patiently than usual, he went second two out and kept on to finish with running left in him behind the progressive Le Milos who advertised the form in the best possible way by going on to win the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. He also had a couple of today’s rivals behind him at Bangor, the 2021 Classic Chase winner Notachance and Grumpy Charley who was pulled up that day but has since won well at Newbury.
Another plus is that Lord du Mesnil has been reunited with jockey Paul O’Brien who keeps the ride from Bangor and who has partnered the horse to all four of his victories earlier in his career.
