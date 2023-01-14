Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Kempton and Warwick on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Pic d’Orhy – 14:05 Kempton

Pic d’Orhy might not have a huge amount in hand over some of his rivals in the Silviniaco Conti Chase strictly on ratings but Paul Nicholls’ high-class chaser is probably the best horse in action anywhere this weekend. He also has a habit of doing a bit better nearly every time he makes the track, winning five of his six completed starts over fences since the beginning of last season, and is young enough to suggest that he hasn’t quite reached the ceiling of his ability just yet. Indeed, he proved at least as good as ever when winning the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last month where his speed, enthusiasm and largely quick jumping took his rivals out of their comfort zone. Committed by Harry Cobden early in the straight, he was always keeping runner-up Millers Bank at bay despite having his lead reduced late on. Conditions at Kempton are likely to be a bit more testing than he has faced lately, but he handles softer ground and, more importantly, the combination of another small field and sharp, flat track will be ideal for his style of racing. In fact, Pic d’Orhy has already shown he’s very effective around Kempton when winning the Pendil Novices’ Chase here last season when Millers Bank chased him home on that occasion too. Paint The Dream has the best claims among his rivals but has had his limitations exposed outside handicaps before while the rest all have something to prove.

The Big Improver Knowsley Road – 14:25 Warwick

Most of the runners in the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle are open to some amount of improvement in a fascinating Grade 2 contest but Nicholls’ Knowsley Road is unbeaten over hurdles and looks an exciting prospect. We thought he looked like one for the Challow when he won last time, though as it turned out his stable won that race with Hermes Allen instead, but that just goes to show what a good crop of novice hurdlers his stable, which also won last week’s Tolworth at Sandown, has this season. Both of Knowsley Road’s wins over hurdles have come at Chepstow, where he also won a bumper last season, and he showed plenty of improvement from his hurdling debut when successful last month. Making all the running and typically going with zest, he jumped well in the main and found extra when challenged to beat Future Investment by four and a half lengths. There was a big gap back to the third, Libberty Hunter, though that one won back at Chepstow last weekend. Very much the type to make a chaser further down the line, Knowsley Road is still a bit rough around the edges but that hints that there’s still a good bit of improvement to come from him.

The Timeform Flag Lord du Mesnil – 15:00 Warwick Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated