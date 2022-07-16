Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's meetings at Chester, Haydock and Newbury.

The Ratings Banker Post Impressionist - 16:55 Chester

Post Impressionist disappointed at Royal Ascot, finishing down the field in the King George V Stakes after being sent off joint-favourite, but he simply seemed too green to do himself justice in such a competitive event and is worth another chance to prove he is well handicapped. He confirmed the promise of his eye-catching debut when winning at Ayr in April and he then ran a cracker to finish runner-up in a red-hot novice at Newcastle, finishing runner-up to subsequent Queen's Vase winner Eldar Eldarov. Four other horses from that race also won next time out and a handicap mark of 89 underestimates Post Impressionist who is at least 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

The Big Improver Savrola - 21:00 Haydock

Savrola is bred to be useful - he is out of a Listed winner - and offered plenty of encouragement in novice company without making a serious impact in three starts. He caught the eye when sixth at Newcastle last month, running on nicely in a race that appealed as being a strong one of its type, and it is expected that he will improve again on his handicap company. He is in good hands with Chris Wall, a trainer whose runners tend to improve with time.

The Timeform Flag Julia Augusta - 16:05 Newbury Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Julia Augusta created a good impression when winning on debut at Kempton in December and she maintained her unbeaten record in impressive style at Thirsk last month, scoring by five lengths with plenty in hand. That Thirsk novice was steadily run, so it reflects well on Julia Augusta that she was able to put so much distance between herself and her rivals, clocking a notable sectional time as she scooted clear. An opening handicap mark of 90 might underestimate this exciting filly, who represents the in-form Roger Varian.