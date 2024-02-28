Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

UMBERTO – 19:00 Kempton

Lady of Arabia has an excellent record over Kempton’s mile but this could be the time to take her on with Kevin Philippart de Foy’s runner Umberto who looks weighted to run a big race.

He remains on the same mark as when going close over tonight’s course and distance when last seen last August, finishing around half a length third behind Botas. He’d been gelded prior to that run which was also his first start in a visor. Umberto has now made the frame in five of his six starts and, with the booking of Oisin Murphy taking the eye, he can get off the mark on his return to action.