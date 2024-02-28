Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Kempton this evening.
Lady of Arabia has an excellent record over Kempton’s mile but this could be the time to take her on with Kevin Philippart de Foy’s runner Umberto who looks weighted to run a big race.
He remains on the same mark as when going close over tonight’s course and distance when last seen last August, finishing around half a length third behind Botas. He’d been gelded prior to that run which was also his first start in a visor. Umberto has now made the frame in five of his six starts and, with the booking of Oisin Murphy taking the eye, he can get off the mark on his return to action.
Man On A Mission did well on the all-weather last winter for Peter Charalambous & James Clutterbuck and the five-year-old regained the winning thread over Kempton’s six furlongs last week.
He went into that race in better form than his recent placings suggested and, without the headgear he’d been wearing lately, he won in good style, travelling well before quickening to lead entering the final furlong on the way to beating Diamondsinthesand by a length and three quarters. He’s capable of following up under a penalty.
