Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

CERVETTO – 6:00 Chelmsford

CERVETTO took a marked step forward when making a successful start to handicapping at Lingfield last week for the in-form Dylan Cunha and had plenty to spare. He escapes a penalty for that win so should follow up if the race doesn't come too soon.

Conquest of Power, a winner over this course and distance a fortnight ago, is a danger and four-time course winner Jenson Benson could feature if the drop back in trip from a mile doesn't catch him out.