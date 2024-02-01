Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE

Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Timeform
16:24 · THU February 01, 2024

Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Chelmsford this evening.

CERVETTO – 6:00 Chelmsford

CERVETTO took a marked step forward when making a successful start to handicapping at Lingfield last week for the in-form Dylan Cunha and had plenty to spare. He escapes a penalty for that win so should follow up if the race doesn't come too soon.

Conquest of Power, a winner over this course and distance a fortnight ago, is a danger and four-time course winner Jenson Benson could feature if the drop back in trip from a mile doesn't catch him out.

OUTGUN – 8:00 Chelmsford

OUTGUN had some good form lines to his name last year for Alan King and returned from nine weeks off with a solid second to subsequent winner Goldsmith at Wolverhampton in December. He gets the nod to come out on top in receipt of weight all round under the red-hot Rossa Ryan.

Roger Varian's Inspiritus is going the right way, having got off the mark in a handicap at Wolverhampton last month, and he's feared most, ahead of Cavalluccio who is enjoying a very good spell at Chelmsford this winter.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING