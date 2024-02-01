Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Chelmsford this evening.
CERVETTO took a marked step forward when making a successful start to handicapping at Lingfield last week for the in-form Dylan Cunha and had plenty to spare. He escapes a penalty for that win so should follow up if the race doesn't come too soon.
Conquest of Power, a winner over this course and distance a fortnight ago, is a danger and four-time course winner Jenson Benson could feature if the drop back in trip from a mile doesn't catch him out.
OUTGUN had some good form lines to his name last year for Alan King and returned from nine weeks off with a solid second to subsequent winner Goldsmith at Wolverhampton in December. He gets the nod to come out on top in receipt of weight all round under the red-hot Rossa Ryan.
Roger Varian's Inspiritus is going the right way, having got off the mark in a handicap at Wolverhampton last month, and he's feared most, ahead of Cavalluccio who is enjoying a very good spell at Chelmsford this winter.