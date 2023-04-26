Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Lingfield on Wednesday evening.
Gary Moore has two of the six runners in this mile and a quarter handicap, with Sausalito shading the vote to return to winning ways. The son of Frankel has enjoyed a tremendous spell on the all-weather in recent months since the visor was put on, running up a five-timer, with the last three of those wins all coming at Lingfield in March.
Although beaten on his last two starts at the track, he remains in top form and was only edged out close home when going down by a short head to Mr Inspiration in a more competitive contest than this evening’s in an apprentice contest last time out. Billy Loughnane, on board Sausalito for his last two wins, is back in the saddle here and takes off a handy 5 lb.
There are plenty with chances in this seven-furlong handicap but the well-handicapped Buraback, a dual course-and-distance winner for one of his former yards, looks interesting on just his third start since joining Mick Appleby.
He fared better with a hood back on at Southwell last week when dropped into a 0-60 handicap for the first time, running on to be fourth to Urban Road after not getting a clear run and having to switch. That was over a mile, but he’s at least as effective over this evening’s trip and the booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye too.
