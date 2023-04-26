Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Lingfield on Wednesday evening.

SAUSALITO – 17:10 Lingfield

Gary Moore has two of the six runners in this mile and a quarter handicap, with Sausalito shading the vote to return to winning ways. The son of Frankel has enjoyed a tremendous spell on the all-weather in recent months since the visor was put on, running up a five-timer, with the last three of those wins all coming at Lingfield in March. Although beaten on his last two starts at the track, he remains in top form and was only edged out close home when going down by a short head to Mr Inspiration in a more competitive contest than this evening’s in an apprentice contest last time out. Billy Loughnane, on board Sausalito for his last two wins, is back in the saddle here and takes off a handy 5 lb.

BURABACK – 18:10 Lingfield