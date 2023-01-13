Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Newcastle this evening.
Some useful types contest the conditions race over Newcastle’s straight mile which can go to Archie Watson’s runner EXCEL POWER. Although successful twice on turf last spring, Excel Power has done most of his winning on the all-weather and ended last year in top form in handicaps from marks in the high 90s/low 100s which makes him the one to beat here.
Excel Power won at Lingfield in November and Chelmsford in December after things didn’t go right for him at Wolverhampton in between, but he proved better than ever when a ready winner at Chelmsford where he had one of this evening’s main rivals, Intuitive, back in third.
Excel Power came out on top when the pair met again on their latest start at Wolverhampton where Excel Power was promoted to second behind Positive in a tight finish with Intuitive just behind him in fourth. Excel Power has a prominent style of racing which should be to his advantage in this small field.
The thriving AFTER JOHN is taken to win again in this six-furlong handicap and continue his fine run of form for Iain Jardine. He had his first season with his current stable in 2022 and began the year with three placed efforts before losing his form on turf but he ended the year back on the up, running up a hat-trick of wins over this evening’s course and distance where he’s really found his niche.
After John had to share the spoils for the first of those wins and was probably a bit unfortunate not to win outright after having to wait to make his run but the turn of foot he showed to get to the front on his all-weather debut suggested he was well suited by the new surface.
So it proved, as he followed up with a ready success at the beginning of December and completed his hat-trick, with something in hand again, just after Christmas when beating Golden Rainbow by a length and a half. Another 4 lb rise shouldn’t be enough to prevent After John making it four on the bounce.
