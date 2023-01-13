Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Newcastle this evening.

EXCEL POWER – 17:15 Newcastle

Some useful types contest the conditions race over Newcastle’s straight mile which can go to Archie Watson’s runner EXCEL POWER. Although successful twice on turf last spring, Excel Power has done most of his winning on the all-weather and ended last year in top form in handicaps from marks in the high 90s/low 100s which makes him the one to beat here. Excel Power won at Lingfield in November and Chelmsford in December after things didn’t go right for him at Wolverhampton in between, but he proved better than ever when a ready winner at Chelmsford where he had one of this evening’s main rivals, Intuitive, back in third. Excel Power came out on top when the pair met again on their latest start at Wolverhampton where Excel Power was promoted to second behind Positive in a tight finish with Intuitive just behind him in fourth. Excel Power has a prominent style of racing which should be to his advantage in this small field.

AFTER JOHN - 18:15 Newcastle