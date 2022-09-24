Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Chelmsford this evening.

MOUNTAIN ROAD – 17:35 Chelmsford

The three-year-olds at the bottom of the weights look the ones to concentrate on this two-mile handicap. Sir Mark Prescott’s At The Double seems sure to be popular, seeking his fourth win from his last five starts, so there could be some value to be had from taking him on with Mountain Road. The son of Churchill didn’t make his debut for David Simcock until June and has been generally progressive since with increasing tests of stamina. He was runner-up on his handicap debut to the re-opposing Sandstorm over a mile and three quarters on this track last month and went closer still to opening his account when stepped up to two miles at Kempton last time. Mountain Road shaped well in going down by a nose to Stormbreaker, staying on from further off the pace than the other principals in a steadily-run race. With more pace on the cards here, Mountain Road can get off the mark.

TIMESTAMP – 19:02 Chelmsford