Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Chelmsford this evening.
The three-year-olds at the bottom of the weights look the ones to concentrate on this two-mile handicap. Sir Mark Prescott’s At The Double seems sure to be popular, seeking his fourth win from his last five starts, so there could be some value to be had from taking him on with Mountain Road. The son of Churchill didn’t make his debut for David Simcock until June and has been generally progressive since with increasing tests of stamina.
He was runner-up on his handicap debut to the re-opposing Sandstorm over a mile and three quarters on this track last month and went closer still to opening his account when stepped up to two miles at Kempton last time. Mountain Road shaped well in going down by a nose to Stormbreaker, staying on from further off the pace than the other principals in a steadily-run race. With more pace on the cards here, Mountain Road can get off the mark.
Jockey Callum Shepherd could be in for a good evening as he rides both of our tips and partners Timestamp for George Scott in this mile and three quarter handicap for three-year-olds. His latest start needs overlooking as he finished down the field in a competitive contest at Windsor but prior to that he had completed a quick hat-trick on the all-weather in the space of ten days during August and can get back to winning ways here.
Timestamp defied a double penalty in a three-runner contest at Wolverhampton for the last of those wins despite a very steadily-run race over a mile and a half being a less than ideal test of stamina for him. However, his two earlier successes, gained after a gelding operation, had both come over this evening’s course and distance and both were gained in clear-cut fashion. On the second occasion he ran out a comfortable winner by four and three quarter lengths from Copperplate who himself won back at Chelmsford earlier this week.
