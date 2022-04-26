Timeform highlight their best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker Bob Olinger - 6.35 Punchestown

It's a competitive card on day one and BOB OLINGER, four pounds clear and with a + symbol suggesting he might be capable of better, has most in hand over his rivals according to ratings. He was handed the Turner Novices' Chase at Cheltenham by the last-fence fall of Galopin Des Champs but was booked for a tired second to that point. Henry De Bromhead has been pleased with him of late though and steps him up to three miles for the first time here. If he stays - and is at his best - then it will take an improved performance from one of his rivals to beat him.

The Big Improver

Dinoblue - 3.40 Punchestown It hasn't happened for her at two spring Festivals so far but there remains a level of unfinished business with DINOBLUE who can make it a case of third time lucky here. Willie Mullins' charge was strong in the market on for the mares' novices' hurdle at Cheltenham but could finish only ninth there under an aggressive ride. She was back on the upgrade at Fairyhouse over Easter though, running on into fourth behind stablemate Brandy Love, never nearer in a tactical affair. We still haven't seen the best of her.

The Timeform Flag

Glan - 4.50 Punchestown (Horse In Focus) She's been progressive in three handicap hurdles to date and up seven pounds for her last win at Fairyhouse, GLAN looks certain to go well. Gordon Elliott's charged looked well-treated on the basis of her smart bumper form and it's turning out that way, impressing with the turn of foot she showed to beat La Prima Donna at Easter. There's more to come and that change of gear will be a potent asset in a race like this.