Timeform highlight their best bets at Punchestown on Thursday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker James’s Gate – 19:45 Punchestown

James’s Gate ran a huge race when third in the Champion Bumper at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, particularly as he was conceding experience to the pair who beat him, lining up there just 31 days after an impressive debut success over this course and distance. James’s Gate was beaten only six lengths after travelling strongly for a long way at Cheltenham, and it wasn’t just in the race itself that he impressed. In fact, he was arguably the pick of the whole field on looks in the paddock beforehand, blessed with plenty of scope and very much the type to take high rank as a novice hurdler in 2022/23. In the meantime, this looks an ideal opportunity for James’s Gate to end this season on a high. For context, he is fully 13 lb clear of Sir Jimmy Mac on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, so it’s unlikely that he’ll need to improve to resume winning ways for Willie Mullins, who is seeking his fifth success in this race since 2013.

The Big Improver Gin Coco – 15:40 Punchestown

Gin Coco already had the best form when lining up in a maiden hurdle at Fontwell seven weeks ago, but he still looked an improved model for Harry Fry (formerly trained by Charlie Mann) so easily did he score on his first outing for 17 months. Gin Coco was a bit keen in the early stages after so long on the sidelines and he was wide on the track for much of the race. If anything, that makes it even more impressive that he was still seemingly full of running at the finish as, after being produced to lead before the last, he proceeded to power clear to land the spoils by 14 lengths with any amount in hand. Admittedly, that was probably just an ordinary maiden, but Gin Coco remains very much one to keep on the right side here on his handicap debut. After all, he already has the look of a well-treated horse from an opening mark of 123 and it’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the best of him yet because he is so unexposed.

The Timeform Flag Macs Charm – 18:00 Punchestown Horse In Focus