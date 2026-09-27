Andrew Asquith goes through the main contenders in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and highlights his leading fancy.

The obvious place to start in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is with last year’s winner Daryz, who produced a top-class performance 12 months ago when proving a head too good for Minnie Hauk. He fared well with the draw that day, and received an excellent ground saving ride, but he was full value for his win, he and Minnie Hauk pulling clear of the remainder, and in turn he produced one of the best performances in the race in recent years. Daryz hasn’t quite been at that level so far this season, but he’s still managed to bag a couple of Group 1s, and he ran respectably when third to Ombudsman and Minnie Hauk in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on ground which was likely a little firmer than ideal. He hasn’t quite delivered in two starts in Britain so far, but just like last year he put a below-par effort on these shores behind him with a smooth success in the Prix Foy earlier this month, but it was a weak renewal of that race, with Bay City Roller his only real challenger. Sterner opposition in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will allow him to raise his game further and he’s clearly a strong contender but, for me, he looks very short around the 7/4 mark, and there are plenty of other alternatives at more attractive prices. Maltese Cross has risen through the ranks in style this season, his only defeat coming in the Derby at Epsom in ground which was perhaps softer than ideal. He had a taste of France when winning his first Group 1 in the Grand Prix de Paris over the Arc course and distance in July and, unlike in his previous races, he won with a turn of foot rather than grinding it out, adding another arrow to his quiver.

There was plenty to like about his most recent win in the Great Voltigeur at York, too, defying a Group 1 penalty in style and also reversing Derby form with Christmas Day. That performance presented connections with somewhat of a conundrum as to whether he’d head to the St Leger next or not, and for what it's worth I think they were right to roll the dice and head to the Arc instead. He’s a very progressive three-year-old who appears to be getting faster as the season goes on and his run style is tailormade for this race. He clearly handled soft ground in the Derby, but all of his best form is on a quick surface, so connections will be hoping Longchamp don’t get too much rain. Maltese Cross clearly goes there with a live chance, but he’s priced about right for me.

Colin Keane (left) all smiles alongside Kalpana at York

Kalpana has to be mentioned as she’s enjoyed a terrific season and wasn’t seen to best effect in this race last year when caught very wide, giving away plenty of ground and that told in the closing stages when she had nothing left to give. She has taken her form to new levels this year, though, producing a career-best effort when lowering the colours of Calandagan in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot with plenty to spare. It was hard to fault her attitude in an unorthodox Yorkshire Oaks last time, too, the pacemaker going miles clear which resulted in Kalpana having to get racing some way from home to close the gap and that resulted in her being vulnerable at the finish. She managed to cling on from the improving, fast finishing runner-up who had run her race much more efficiently and Kalpana is worth extra credit for that performance. Andrew Balding, Colin Keane and Juddmonte have enjoyed an excellent year with their fillies Blue Bolt and Kalpana and victory next Sunday really would be the icing on the cake. However, my idea of the winner in this year’s Arc is the Joseph O’Brien-trained Thundering On. She broke her maiden in a Group 3 at Navan in April and confirmed herself a highly-progressive filly when producing one of the best performances in the Oaks at Epsom this century. That was her first start at a mile and a half and she was given an extremely confident ride, arriving on the scene travelling powerfully and producing a striking turn of foot to quicken away in the final furlong (replay below).

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The fact she posted a sub-12 second final furlong in good to soft ground at the end of a truly-run race marked her out as one out of the top drawer, so it was a little disappointing when she was turned over in the Pretty Polly next time. An explanation soon came to light, though, as she was found to be coughing after the race, while much firmer ground probably wasn’t ideal, either. Thundering On was given a break afterwards and returned with a bang in a Group 2 over a mile and a quarter at the Curragh recently and, though she didn’t need to improve, it was a visually striking display. Once more, she was ridden with such confidence, still having a fair bit to do passing the two pole, but her customary turn of foot quickly settled matters and she won going away in style.

Thundering On is a sparkling winner of the Betfred Oaks

Any rain would be very welcome for Thundering On given she handles testing ground very well and she remains totally unexposed at a mile and a half, a trip she saw out thoroughly at Epsom. Three-year-old fillies, who get all the allowances, have a good record in the Arc, with Zarkava, Danedream, Treve and Enable all successful in the race since 2008, and Thundering On is a filly who has the potential to join that illustrious list – the 8/1 on offer about her chance looks very fair to me. Published at 14:16 BST on 27/09/26