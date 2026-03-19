Horse racing tips | Timeform 'Large P' horses for the Flat

John Ingles highlights five winners who earned Timeform's 'Large P' symbol last time, denoting that they are expected to make above-average progress.

Constitution Hill (106P) It was going to take a special performance from Constitution Hill to persuade connections that he’d be better off pursuing a Flat career from now on, but that’s exactly what he produced on his Flat debut in a valuable novice at Southwell in February. What could potentially have been a warm-up for another crack at the Champion Hurdle, which he won in 2024 during a brilliant start to his hurdling career before his jumping fell apart, instead opens up possibilities at pattern level on the Flat. Sent off favourite, Constitution Hill was on the bridle for a long way just off the pace before he asserted quickly once Oisin Murphy produced him to lead under two furlongs out, stretching clear under just hand riding to win by nine and a half lengths. Both placed horses had Timeform ratings in the 90s, so Constitution Hill’s performance falls comfortably within the ‘useful’ range, rated value for winning by further still in addition to having the ‘large P’. Constitution Hill, who was lightly raced over hurdles for a nine-year-old, could make his next start in another novice at Kempton next Wednesday.

Ryan Moore is booked for Constitution Hill ride at Kempton

King’s Trail (98P) Several Charlie Appleby horses earned a ‘large P’ on the all-weather over the winter, including King’s Trail who additionally ran to a high rating for a newcomer when making an impressive debut in a novice at Kempton in December. He was one of a number of well-bred types from top stables in the field of ten but he carried plenty of confidence judging from a starting price of 5/6 and won in taking fashion, quickly putting the race to bed once he realised what was required. After tracking the pace and switching a furlong out, he quickened to lead inside the last half-furlong and drew clear to win by two and a quarter lengths. King’s Trail has been given entries in the 2000 Guineas and Derby, both classics won by his sire Sea The Stars. His dam Crown Walk also made a winning debut for Appleby on the all-weather at two before going on to better things in France where she won the Group 3 Prix Chloe over nine furlongs and finished second in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild, while her half-brother Cutlass Bay won the Prix Ganay. My Ophelia (87P) William Haggas not only saddled the first two in a fillies’ novice at Newbury in October, both fillies shaped with sufficient promise on their respective debuts to be awarded the ‘large P’. The betting made it clear that My Ophelia was more fancied than Earth Shot, and so it proved, with the even-money favourite looking a potentially top-drawer filly in winning impressively. In a race run at a sensible gallop given the very testing conditions for inexperienced two-year-olds, My Ophelia took a keen hold in mid-division before making progress over two furlongs out and was produced to lead inside the final furlong under just hands and heels. She won with two lengths to spare over her stablemate who finished full of running. My Ophelia cost her up-and-coming owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy a whopping 1.7m guineas as a yearling, but by Wootton Bassett out of a dam who has produced the likes of My Prospero, My Oberon and My Astra who were all at least smart performers for the Haggas stable up to a mile and a quarter, she’s certainly got the pedigree of one destined for bigger things.