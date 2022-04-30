Timeform highlight their best bets at Newmarket on Saturday in the form of a Ratings Banker, a Big Improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker NATIVE TRAIL – 15:40 Newmarket

NATIVE TRAIL won all four of his starts as a two-year-old and put up the best performance by a juvenile last season when he defeated Point Lonsdale by three and a half lengths in the National Stakes at the Curragh. He then added a second Group 1 to his tally when proving two lengths too good for Dubawi Legend in the Dewhurst Stakes at this course. Native Trail was incredibly strong in the market ahead of the Craven Stakes over course and distance earlier this month and he made a highly satisfactory return to action, as expected having no problem stepping up to a mile and once again doing all of his best work at the finish. He promises to be well suited by a strongly-run race at this trip and, though he is drawn on the wing, he should be able to tuck in nicely and track the pacesetters. It is hard to pick holes in his form and he is a worthy short-priced favourite.

The Big Improver KING OF TIME – 16:50 Newmarket

KING OF TIME looked an above-average sort when making a winning debut at Lingfield in February and confirmed that impression and more when following up under a penalty over the same course and distance last month. He pulled clear of the remainder with another promising sort and William Buick never had to get serious with him as he sauntered to a cosy one-and-a-quarter length success. King of Time still looked far from the finished article and has plenty of scope for further improvement, especially now sent handicapping from what is a potentially lenient mark based on the sectional upgrade he received last time. He is a smart handicapper in the making and should prove hard to beat if proving as effective on turf.

The Timeform Flag VESPASIAN – 17:25 Newmarket Top Rated, Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

VESPASIAN is bred to be useful and he has looked promising on the all-weather since making his debut in December. He showed the benefit of that experience when opening his account at Lingfield in January and lost little in defeat when trying to concede 7 lb to an improving sort at Southwell next time. Vespasian still appeared to be learning on the job that day and he took another step forward when making a mockery of his opening mark at Newcastle in February. Vespasian shaped much better than the bare result in a competitive race at Lingfield last time as he was dropped in from a wide draw and still had plenty to do on entering the straight. He kept on well enough but had little chance from his position in a race that wasn't run at a flat-out gallop, and he is worth treating as if still in top form. The switch to turf hopefully won't pose a problem and he looks a well-treated horse for an in-form yard.