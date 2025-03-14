Horse racing tips: Midlands Grand National runners guide

Check out our guide to every runner in the JenningsBet Midlands Grand National, the feature race at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

Mr Vango Mudlark who failed to fire when sent off the 4/1 favourite for last season’s Scottish National but who has since recorded back-to-back wins at Sandown and Haydock, making most of the running on each occasion. Hard to pass from the front but would prefer slower ground. Apple Away Consistent mare who represents an in-form yard that has had success at Cheltenham this week. Still looks feasibly handicapped and should be thereabouts, but has tended to be outpaced at times this season. Galia Des Liteaux Versatile performer who has now edged down to a tempting mark after a series of creditable (if unspectacular) efforts this season, including when fifth to Val Dancer in the Welsh National. Tongue-tie and cheekpieces combination tried for the first time. Iron Bridge Ran well behind Val Dancer at Carlisle in November but very disappointing when pulled up behind the same rival in the Welsh National on his next start (sent off the 6/1 joint-favourite). Blinkers tried for the first time. Saint Davy The preferred ride of Jonjo O’Neill Jnr here following a creditable fourth behind Lord Of Thunder at Newbury last time. Well-held over hurdles at this meeting 12 months ago but faces very different ground here and could be nicely handicapped on his form over fences this term behind genuine Grade 1 performer Handstands. Blinkers applied. Tanganyika Improving seven-year-old who has strung together back-to-back wins recently for the first time in his career, recording ready wins at Market Rasen and Carlisle despite jumping slightly left at times. Should still have more to offer despite a 9 lb rise for his latest win, with this ground clearly no problem for a horse who had previously looked at his best on heavy going. Val Dancer Gutsy front-runner who battled hard for his Welsh National success in December. Fine effort in defeat from 6 lb out of the handicap when third behind Apple Away and winner Famous Bridge at Haydock last time out (replay below), and that form franked since. Shouldn’t be taken lightly here from his correct mark with ground conditions no worry.

Egbert Improved for a pipe-opener at Exeter when winning on testing ground at Haydock in December but was held in third (and weakening) when falling just after the last in the Eider last month. Cheekpieces replace the visor. Where It All Began Emphatic winner of a listed Grand National Trial at Punchestown last season but hasn’t been at his best off this sort of revised mark since, including when pulled up in the Welsh National. Struggling when falling in race won by stablemate Fortunedefortunata last time. Fortunedefortunata Given a cool ride by Jake Coen when coming from off the pace to land the latest Grand National Trial at Punchestown last month. Has a 10 lb higher mark to contend with here as a result but has only had four starts over fences and there could be plenty more progress to come. Anglers Crag Hold-up performer who was given a fine ride by Henry Brooke when landing the 2024 Eider on very testing ground. Not able to feature in three relative speed tests since, but handicap mark has fallen as a result and is now only 4 lb higher than for that win. Respected. Knockanore Gave trainer Ryan Potter arguably his biggest success when storming clear in the Eider at Newcastle last month, never far away from the pace and fully deserving of the 10 lb rise in the weights he has been allotted. Ground suits once more, and he has winning form at the track, so this unexposed stayer looks sure to run well again. Passing Well Has produced a series of consistent efforts in defeat – including when third to Knockanore last time – but it’s a long time since he tasted success (November 2023). Looks vulnerable for win purposes once more. Ioupy Collonges Unexposed chaser who shaped as if this stiffer test of stamina on better ground would suit when second to Pedley Wood at Wincanton last time out. Handicap mark looks workable, and trainer won this race in 2020 with Truckers Lodge, but will need to step forward again here. Bodhisattva Much better efforts this season since the visor was swapped back for cheekpieces and was yet to be asked a question when unseating his rider at the 18th fence in the Eider. Regular conditional rider back in the saddle here and could easily outrun his odds for all the winning thread has become elusive. My Silver Lining Made just about most when a gallant third in this race last season, only overhauled after the final fence, but that was on the back of a fine campaign and she has been a lot more hit and miss this term, including when pulled up at Wincanton last time out. Cheekpieces tried there dispensed with, though, and now has an attractive handicap mark, so no forlorn hope at all. Invincible Nao Plenty of credit given to his work rider by the trainer following his latest win, as the improving seven-year-old – who had previously been a keen two-miler - has now won his last two races (both at Plumpton) since the hood went on and he was stepped up in trip. Even stiffer test of stamina to contend with here, but 3 lb rise looks more than fair and no surprise to see another good effort.

Conclusion As is often the case, this looks a wide open renewal but KNOCKANORE proved a revelation on his first go over a marathon trip when routing his field in Newcastle's Eider Chase and with ground conditions again likely to be far from testing he can follow up with talented claimer Freddie Mitchell once more taking off 5 lb. The admirable Mr Vango is feared most in his hat-trick bid, although Tanganyika, Apple Away and Val Dancer all seem sure to have a say too. Invincible Nao, Irish raider Fortunedefortunata and last year’s third My Silver Lining complete the rather lengthy shortlist.