Timeform highlight their best bets at Lingfield on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
Fresh from winning the 1000 Guineas with Cachet last weekend, George Boughey can win Lingfield’s Oaks Trial with MYSTIC WELLS. Despite this being a Listed race, the overall standard of form isn’t that high, and while there are several unexposed fillies up against here, it is Mystic Wells’ handicap form which makes her the clear top-rated on Timeform figures here.
She came up short when first tried in listed company at the end of last season but, fitted with a hood, has returned an improved filly in handicaps this spring, finishing second at Windsor and then going one better at Brighton. She again impressed with her willing attitude last time, making all the running and finding extra when tackled for a head success over Enfranchise, the pair of them pulling clear in a good time. Mystic Wells is likely to stay this longer trip, and while she doesn’t hold an Oaks entry, a Ribblesdale engagement shows that connections see her future at pattern level.
Charlie Appleby chose the Derby Trial for his subsequent Epsom winner Adayar last year, and while that colt was beaten into second by Third Realm at Lingfield, WALK OF STARS is fancied to go one better here to book his place in the premier classic next month. A rangy, attractive son of Dubawi out of a useful winner up to a mile and a half, Walk of Stars still looks rough around the edges but he’s improving with every run as he showed on his return at Newbury last month.
Up against just a couple of rivals in a conditions event, Walk of Stars still looked green but showed the necessary improvement to edge out stablemate Hafit who had already shown a useful level of form in Listed/Group 3 company at two. Walk of Stars, on the other hand, had been less highly tried at two, finishing third on his debut at Newmarket before improving a good deal to win a maiden at Nottingham a fortnight later when shaping as though this sort of test would bring out the best in him.
SHE DO is the form pick in the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes judged on her final start last year when showing a willing attitude to come out best in a blanket finish to a Listed race at Newmarket over six furlongs. With the re-opposing Chocoya back in fourth that day, that was a much-improved showing from She Do but she had earlier proved effective over today’s trip of seven furlongs and if she returns in the same heart will be hard to beat here.
An added recommendation is the form of her trainer Roger Varian who has had plenty of winners in recent weeks including a double on the first day of the Guineas meeting at Newmarket.
