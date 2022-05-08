Timeform highlight their best bets for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Hamilton with a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker AASSER – 17:48 Hamilton

AASSER finished runner-up on his first two starts over seven furlongs, but he hasn’t looked back since moving back in trip, landing good support when opening his account at Wolverhampton in December, and taking a big step forward when following up on handicap debut at Lingfield on his return last month. He and the runner-up pulled clear that day, and the second has since franked the form by bolting up at Pontefract, so a positive view should be taken on Aasser’s performance. This will be his debut on turf, but there is nothing in his pedigree to suggest that he won’t prove at least as effective on grass, and he looks ahead of his mark following a 5 lb rise. A high draw is often favoured in sprint races at Hamilton, so he has fared well there, and there is plenty to like about his chances in what admittedly is a competitive race.

The Big Improver LIFE ON THE ROCKS – 18:45 Hamilton

LIFE ON THE ROCKS ran some solid races in defeat last season, but looked an improved model when opening his account on return at Ayr last month, and he looks a horse to keep on the right side at present. He seemed to be well suited by a return to a sound surface on that occasion, and he came from much further back than the runner-up, showing a willing attitude as he stayed on strongly to lead inside the final furlong. Life On The Rocks idled once in front and it is probably worth marking up that effort given the track position he overcome. He left the impression he has even more to offer, should relish this longer trip, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces should perk him up further.

The Timeform Flag KING TRITON – 16:48 Hamilton Horse In Focus