Timeform highlight their best bets for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Hamilton with a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
AASSER finished runner-up on his first two starts over seven furlongs, but he hasn’t looked back since moving back in trip, landing good support when opening his account at Wolverhampton in December, and taking a big step forward when following up on handicap debut at Lingfield on his return last month.
He and the runner-up pulled clear that day, and the second has since franked the form by bolting up at Pontefract, so a positive view should be taken on Aasser’s performance. This will be his debut on turf, but there is nothing in his pedigree to suggest that he won’t prove at least as effective on grass, and he looks ahead of his mark following a 5 lb rise. A high draw is often favoured in sprint races at Hamilton, so he has fared well there, and there is plenty to like about his chances in what admittedly is a competitive race.
LIFE ON THE ROCKS ran some solid races in defeat last season, but looked an improved model when opening his account on return at Ayr last month, and he looks a horse to keep on the right side at present.
He seemed to be well suited by a return to a sound surface on that occasion, and he came from much further back than the runner-up, showing a willing attitude as he stayed on strongly to lead inside the final furlong.
Life On The Rocks idled once in front and it is probably worth marking up that effort given the track position he overcome. He left the impression he has even more to offer, should relish this longer trip, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces should perk him up further.
KING TRITON was picked up for 100,000 guineas after winning his final start for Roger Varian in the middle of last season and he hit the frame in a couple of useful handicaps for these connections after.
He was easy to back on his return at Ripon last month, but he shaped very well, not given a hard time and finding only two race-fit rivals too strong. Like many from this yard this season, he left the firm impression that he would come on for that outing, and much better is expected now.
King Triton remains unexposed and should be well suited by the return to a big field, while the stiff nature of this track in what should be a truly-run race will play to his strengths.
