Horse racing tips: Glorious Goodwood Wednesday July 29

Andrew Asquith is back with another two selections on day two of Glorious Goodwood.

The Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap is largely made up of unexposed three-year-olds and current favourite Hatteen is potentially well treated from a mark of 88 now making his handicap debut. He was beaten by Bay Royale on his return, but has progressed a chunk since, very impressive when streaking clear of some nice sorts – including Sea And Sun – in a race which produced a good timefigure at Doncaster earlier this month. That was his first start at a mile and a half and he was clearly liberated by it, and there should be plenty more to come, but he’s been well found in the market, and in terms of form, it is TIERRA DEL TORO who has the best in the book.

He showed useful form in three starts last season, building on the promise of his debut when opening his account over seven furlongs at Kempton, and ran even better in defeat under a penalty at Newbury, but he still wasn’t the finished article physically. Connections made the decision to geld him over the winter and he ran a stormer to finish third in what looks another good renewal of the London Gold Cup at Newbury on his return to action. Tierra del Toro was well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter, but he did take some time to hit full gear, coming back in the final 100 yards to take third near the line and still having running left at the line.

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That form was boosted when the winner won at Royal Ascot next time and, while his own run at the same meeting looks underwhelming on paper, I thought he shaped better than the bare result. He was too keen upped to a mile and a half, getting into a good position early but doing too much too soon, while he got involved in a scrimmage heading into the straight. Once his chance had gone his jockey was easy on him, but he didn’t lose much if any ground in the final furlong, and he’s well worth another chance over a trip which should suit. Furthermore, Ralph Beckett wasn’t firing on all cylinders during Royal Ascot, but he’s in much better form now and, looking at his pedigree – out of a sister to dual Arc winner Treve – Tierra del Toro remains with the potential for better still. Three-year-olds have won the last four renewals of the Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes and the one which leaps of the page in this year’s renewal is PLANET SEEKER.

She beat a couple of next-time-out winners on her debut over six furlongs at this course last season, and was held back by inexperience upped in grade in the Dick Poole at Salisbury next time, though that did come on soft ground and she was doing all of her best work at the finish to take third. Planet Seeker was weak in the betting near the off on her return at Southwell and ran as though the run was needed, but even after that you would have been hard pressed to say she’d improve as much as she did on her handicap debut at Newmarket last time. She started one of the outsiders but it was impossible not to be impressed by the manner in which she won, always travelling powerfully in behind rivals under a confident Jamie Spencer, and she readily put distance between herself and the runner-up once seeing daylight. The runner-up looked a well-handicapped filly heading into that race, so the fact she also pulled two and a half lengths of the remainder suggests it was a well above-average race for the grade, and that form could be boosted in the final race on Tuesday. She is out of a smart mare who won the Stewards’ Cup for these connections at this meeting and there is no doubt that Planet Seeker has the ability to mix it in pattern company and it would be no surprise to see her take another big step forward. Planet Seeker has quite a wide draw, but would have likely been ridden patiently anyhow and, with a fair amount of pace on paper, expect her to come through with a storming late run. Published at 15:00 BST on 28/07/26