It's Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle on Saturday and Matt Brocklebank has three fresh bets on the card, plus one at York.

Value Bet Tips: Saturday June 28 1pt win Adaay In Devon in 1.40 Newcastle at 16/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Nordic Norm in 1.55 York at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Dreams Adozen in 2.40 Newcastle at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 0.5pts e.w. Shajak in 3.15 Newcastle at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook