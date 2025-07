The Weatherbys Super Sprint and Hackwood Stakes feature at Newbury this weekend - log-in for free to find out who Matt Brocklebank fancies there and up at Market Rasen.

Racing betting tips: Saturday July 19 1pt win King’s Gamble in 2.57 Newbury at 20/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral, BetVictor) 1pt win Doyouknowwhatimean in 3.12 Market Rasen at 22/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) - 18/1 General 1pt e.w. Cotai Belle in 3.30 Newbury at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets