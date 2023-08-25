Horse racing tips for York on Saturday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at York on Saturday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

13:50 - Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes Timeform top-rated: Nostrum (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: This race has the hallmarks of one likely to be run at a moderate tempo and that has to be a negative for the prospects of CHICHESTER and a positive for those of NOSTRUM if they are ridden as they usually are. Individual Price Hint: NOSTRUM is likely to be one of those prominent early but despite the projected pace forecast has a record of disappointing after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

14:25 - Sky Bet Melrose Handicap Timeform top-rated: True Legend (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: Horses up with the pace aren’t generally favoured at this trip here but today's scenario doesn't look likely to suit TRUE LEGEND (IRE) in contrast to THE GOAT. Individual Price Hint: TRUE LEGEND (IRE) went under 50% of his starting Betfair SP when turned over last time out.

15:00 - Sky Bet City of York Stakes Timeform top-rated: Kinross (4 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up types usually need plenty going for them at this trip here and though the pace forecast is strong AUDIENCE might still not be susceptible to SACRED. Individual Price Hint: JUMBY (IRE) hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

15:35 - Sky Bet Ebor Timeform top-rated: Sweet William (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Those that race towards the rear at this trip here are usually the ones to concentrate on and a strongly-run race as seems likely will assist SCAMPI even more than usual at the probable expense of SWEET WILLIAM (IRE). Individual Price Hint: EUCHEN GLEN can be expected to be held up so given the likely pace scenario seems likely to trade a fair bit higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when successful.

16:10 - Sky Bet Constantine Handicap Timeform top-rated: Orazio (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours low Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: With the predicted pace forecast being a particularly strong one LETHAL LEVI is unlikely to be as well served by how things could pan out as THE GREEN MAN (IRE). Individual Price Hint: SUMMERGHAND (IRE) traded at 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten on his most recent outing.

16:45 - Julia Graves Roses Stakes Timeform top-rated: Purosangue (10 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: PUROSANGUE has a decent chance at the weights and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint: PUROSANGUE makes a lot of appeal but has been beaten once before when trading at odds on in-running.

17:20 - Sky Bet Finale Handicap Timeform top-rated: Haunted Dream (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: On the assumption that the gallop will be an end-to-end one things point towards GAASSEE (IRE) and not MARIE'S DIAMOND (IRE) holding the advantage. Individual Price Hint: EEETEE (IRE) was beaten last time out when going under 50% of his starting Betfair SP

The Ratings Choice Purosangue - 16:45 York

Purosangue looked a good prospect when quickening four lengths clear on debut at Haydock in June, but he failed to make the anticipated improvement when upped in trip and grade in the July Stakes, finishing fifth after racing a bit too exuberantly to last home over the extra furlong. He took a significant step forward when dropped back to the minimum distance at Goodwood, however, and he made Windsor Castle winner Big Evs dig deep in the Molecomb Stakes. That was an encouraging effort from Purosangue and that piece of form sets a lofty standard here - he is 10 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Sweet William - 15:35 York

Sweet William offered plenty of encouragement when runner-up on his first three starts in novice company and then, with blinkers fitted for the first time, he made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark in a Doncaster novice last month. An opening mark of 88 looked potentially lenient based on his novice efforts and he proved that to be the case on his handicap debut at Newbury, registering a comfortable three-length success, and he then took another step forward to defy a 7 lb rise in the weights at Goodwood a few weeks ago. After again impressing with how strongly he travelled, Sweet William had to work to master the runner-up, Adjuvant, but he found plenty for pressure and was well on top at the finish, passing the post with a two-and-three-quarter-length advantage. He looks well treated under a 4 lb penalty and this half-brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane remains open to further improvement.

The Timeform Flag Summerghand - 16:10 York Flag: Horses For Courses

Summerghand enjoyed an excellent campaign last season and won on three occasions, with the first of those victories achieved in this race. He is still searching for a first win this season but he posted an encouraging effort when a close-up fourth in a strong handicap over course and distance last month and he confirmed his return to form when going close in the Great St Wilfrid last week, missing out by only a head. Summerghand is 5 lb higher than when winning this race 12 months ago and 5 lb higher than at Ripon last week, but he is off the same mark as when winning the Ayr Gold Cup last year so remains on a competitive mark and should give a good account of himself under conditions that suit.