Horse racing tips for York on Friday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at York on Friday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

13:50 - Sky Bet Handicap Timeform top-rated: Balance Play (1lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: This race promises to be run at a very strong pace so everything points to MR CURIOSITY being favoured much more than BALANCE PLAY (IRE) in view of hold-up horses usually being favoured here at this trip here anyway. Individual Price Hint: DARK MOON RISING (IRE) is very unlikely to take up a prominent position so in view of the anticipated pace forecast isn't one to give up on early given his record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

14:25 - Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Timeform top-rated: Courage Mon Ami (2 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: Horses ridden with restraint have a statistically better record at this trip here than those ridden prominently but with the pace not expected to be strong the scenario probably won’t suit COURAGE MON AMI but should suit QUICKTHORN. Individual Price Hint: N/A

15:00 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes Timeform top-rated: Kylian (5 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours low Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The prospects for ACTION POINT (IRE) rather than those for KYLIAN (IRE) should still be regarded favourably despite the forecast of a strong pace. Individual Price Hint: LAKE FOREST can be expected to be held up so in view of the probable pace scenario can be expected to trade much higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when winning.

15:35 - Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes Timeform top-rated: Highfield Princess (4 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: The likelihood that there is unlikely to be any let up in a very strong pace will probably benefit HIGHFIELD PRINCESS (FR) rather than KHAADEM (IRE). Individual Price Hint: N/A

16:10 - Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Reach (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: Those that are held up are normally favoured here but it seems quite evident that the pace is likely to even at best and that ought to work against CHELSEA GREEN (IRE) in the favour of PRENUP (IRE). Individual Price Hint: AIMING HIGH traded at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten on her latest outing.

16:45 - British EBF 40th Anniversary Convivial Maiden Stakes Timeform top-rated: Under The Sun (4 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Prominent racers are usually favoured at this trip here and though the forecast pace is strong that might still not be enough to move the advantage away from UNDER THE SUN to the benefit of SISYPHEAN (IRE). Individual Price Hint: ZAIN BLUE (IRE) traded at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

17:15 - Sky Bet Mile Handicap Timeform top-rated: Enfjaar (2 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours low Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses are generally disadvantaged at this trip here and even the presumed strong pace still shouldn’t see ENGLISH OAK passing the advantage to TAFREEJ (IRE). Individual Price Hint: TAFREEJ (IRE) is one of those likely to be dropped out so given the projected pace forecast isn't one to give up on early given his record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

The Ratings Choice Highfield Princess - 15:35 York

Highfield Princess enjoyed a magnificent campaign in 2022, winning three times at the highest level with the middle leg of that Group 1 achieved in the Nunthorpe where she showed an impressive amount of pace over a sharp five furlongs to score by two and a half lengths. Highfield Princess had to settle for minor honours on her first three starts this season, including when runner-up to the reopposing Bradsell in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she looked as good as ever when outclassing her rivals in Group 2 company at Goodwood a few weeks ago, setting her up nicely for a repeat bid. The high-class level she has run to on a few occasions places her 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings once her sex allowance has been taken into account, she is fully effective under these conditions (has the Horses For Courses Flag) and is an extremely tough and likeable mare, so her claims are strong.

The Big Improver King's Gamble - 15:00 York

This Group 2 contest represents a significant step up in class for King's Gamble but he created a good impression when making a winning debut at Newmarket three weeks ago and is an interesting contender up in grade. King's Gamble travelled fluently in that six-furlong novice and made good headway to lead a furlong out before asserting inside the final half-furlong, ultimately scoring in ready fashion by a length and three-quarters. He is entitled to progress with that experience under his belt and trainer Ralph Beckett's runners tend to improve a chunk from their first to second start.

The Timeform Flag Enfjaar - 17:15 York Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Enfjaar, a 240,000 guineas purchase as a foal, looked the part in the paddock ahead of his debut at Newmarket last season and he made a winning start in a seven-furlong maiden that could hardly have worked out better. The first five home all won next time out, with Enfjaar defying a penalty in impressive style on his reappearance at Chelmsford in May, looking a pattern performer in the making. He found a test such as the Group 3 Jersey Stakes coming too soon in his development - he travelled better than most but found less than looked likely - but he remains with potential and goes handicapping now from what could prove to be a lenient opening BHA mark of 98. Also in his favour is the stunning recent form of Roger Varian who, prior to racing on Thursday, had sent out seven winners from his last 20 runners, with a further nine finishing in the first three.