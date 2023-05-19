Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at York on Friday.

The Ratings Choice It Just Takes Time - 16:45 York

It Just Takes Time is a hugely likeable type who managed to win four times last season and he built on his previous two runs this time round when recording a career-best effort to resume winning ways over six furlongs at Thirsk last week. That was run in ground that Timeform described as heavy and he relished the emphasis on stamina it brought kept to a sprint distance, going with plenty of zest and finding plenty when challenged in the final furlong, forging clear in the closing stages. It Just Takes Time is very versatile regards ground, so the return to a faster surface shouldn't pose a problem for him, especially now moving back up to seven furlongs, and he is well-in turned out under a 5 lb penalty. He is at least 2 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform ratings and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

The Big Improver Queen For You - 14:25 York

There are several open to improvement in this listed event for fillies, but Queen For You has an excellent pedigree – she is by Kingman and out of the same connections’ Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You – and she made a deep impression when making a winning debut at Ascot earlier this month. That was a valuable novice event where she met rivals with previous experience and she overcame greenness to make a winning start, taking a keen hold in rear before making smooth headway around two furlongs out. Queen For You only had to be shaken up in the closing stages to take up the lead and she was only ever doing enough once hitting the front, but was still comfortably on top at the line and looked a very promising filly. This looks the obvious next step for her and, having been handed the Timeform Large P after that success, she is open to significant improvement, so she is expected to take another big step forward and set herself up for a tilt at the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot where she will have the chance to emulate her dam.

How Do Horses Fly? | Racing Education

The Timeform Flag Persian Dreamer - 13:50 York Flags: Top Rated, Horse In Focus