Check out Patrick Mullins' course guide, Fran Berry and Billy Nash's best bets and a preview of every race for day one of the Punchestown Festival.

Patrick Mullins Course Guide It's a very enjoyable track to ride. It's very different to Cheltenham, it's exactly the inverse. At Cheltenham the highest point of the track is when you turn out of the back straight, you're downhill to the home straight then you rise up to the finish whereas Punchestown is the opposite. The lowest point of the track is turning out of the back straight, you climb all the way up to the home straight then you go downhill into it. The straight itself does rise a little but falls away again and is basically a downhill finish. You need a horse that travels and it's probably a track that suits more a speed horse, it's quite hard to make up a lot of ground there. It's the only one of the spring festivals that's right-handed too. The likes of Champ Kiely and Gaellic Warrior should be at an advantage this week. On the chase track there's a lot of jumping. You've got three down the back straight, you turn across the side and there's two fences there, both uphill, then two in the home straight. It really suits a horse who is a fast, fluid, jumper. In Leopardstown there are only two fences in the last four or five furlongs. There are four at Punchestown and it definitely suits horses that are better jumpers, you can kind of get away with it more at Leopardstown.

Going and weather: Soft, soft to heavy in places. 1mm of rain received overnight into Monday morning and possibility of 5mm more before clearing in the afternoon.

Fran Berry Nap: Night And Day (3.40)

Ultra impressive when winning a maiden hurdle here, she missed Cheltenham due a setback and could well have needed the run when pulled up in Grade 1 company at eater, way down in grade here she could be very decent value at 9/2.

Billy Nash Nap: Journey With Me (6.35)

Willie Mullins seems sure to dominate proceedings at Punchestown again this week, especially the Grade 1s, but he may have to settle for minor honours in the Champion Novice Chase on the opening day. I think the one to be on here is Journey With Me whose only defeat (when completing) over fences came at the hands of subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Impervious at this track in January. That was at a trip just short of two and a half miles and Henry de Bromhead's charge has long appealed as the type to come into his own at staying trips. Appreciate It and Sir Gerhard both have questions to answer, especially with regards to trip, so the biggest danger may well be Classic Getaway who must have met with some sort of setback to say he hasn't been seen out since November.

Big race of the day 5.25 Punchestown - William Hill Champion Chase

VERDICT: ENERGUMENE confirmed himself back at the very top of his game when running out an authoritative winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham 6 weeks ago and a repeat can see him follow up his win in this corresponding race 12 months ago. Gentleman de Mee, who defeated Blue Lord at Leopardstown in February, can confirm those placings and emerge as the lead threat. Timeform top rated: Energumene

Punchestown Champion Chase ratings

Pace Map: Energumene has clearly made the running in the past and it will be an option for Paul Townend here but the presence of Magic Daze and Genlteman de Mee should ensure an good early gallop which he can track.It should be set up perfectly for the favourite.

Other racing previews 15.40 Howden Insurance Brokers Mares Novice Hurdle

VERDICT: SHECOULDBEANYTHING fared best of these in the Dawn Run at Cheltenham and looks the way to go. Walk With Paul and Nikini are a couple of the other likely sorts. Timeform top rated: Shecouldbeanything

VERDICT: FACILE VEGA proved his Leopardstown running in February all wrong when beaten only by a highly-promising rival in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and sets the standard on that piece of form. Stablemates Diverge and Il Etait Temps can battle it out for the forecast spot. Timeform top rated: Facile Vega

VERDICT: A red-hot handicap that can go to MERLIN GIANT. He was impressive when scoring at Fairyhouse in December and seems sure to improve further. Fred Winter favourite Tekao never got the chance to show what he's capable of at Cheltenham and could go well. Fils d'Oudairies, Telecon and Brazil are also on the shortlist. Timeform top rated: Tekao

VERDICT: Gordon Elliott saddles 6 and unless the market suggests one of his newcomers is very useful, SPECULATRIX is the percentage call following a taking winning debut here in February. Predators Gold and Tactical Affair are probably the pick of the debutants. Timeform top rated: Spectulatrix

VERDICT: This has a wide-open feel but JOURNEY WITH ME shaped like a horse well worth his place at Grade 1 level when successful at Naas in March and, returned to this longer trip, he could well be worth siding with to come out on top. Sir Gerhard, on the back of his second at Fairyhouse 16 days ago, and low-mileage Classic Getaway Timeform top rated: Sir Gerhard

VERDICT: Having won this race last year, VITAL ISLAND ran a cracker when fifth in a better race over the banks in November and a brace of point wins of late should have him spot on for a follow up. De Nordener was well behind the selection in the 2022 renewal but he's in top hands and won't lack for assistance form the saddle, with Jet Fighter another to consider. Timeform top rated: Vital Island