Check out our best bets, top Timeform ratings and view from connections ahead of day one of the Randox Grand National Festival.

Big race of the day 14.55 Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase VERDICT: In what promises to be an absorbing renewal of this prestigious contest, A PLUS TARD is taken to emerge on top. Though pulled up both starts so far this season, he appeared to be travelling as well as any before being hampered when Ahoy Senor fell 6 out in the Gold Cup, and his imperious performance in that race last March remains fresh in the memory. Bravemansgame is a big player on the back of his fine Gold Cup second but if Shishkin puts it all together he will be an even bigger threat. Timeform top rated: Shishkin Pace Map:

Pace Forecast : Very Weak Specific Pace Hint : A slowly-run race should suit those ridden prominently and BRAVEMANSGAME (FR) ought to be better placed than SHISHKIN (IRE) in view of that. Individual Price Hint : BRAVEMANSGAME (FR) was beaten last time out when trading at 50% or less of his starting Betfair SP. Key trainer quotes: Paul Nicholls: “Bravemansgame looks tremendous, has been working really well and there is no sign of his having a hard race at the Festival. I’m expecting another big run from him and would argue that if he is not at his best now, I doubt he will be if we wait for Punchestown in two weeks’ time.” Nico de Boinville - Shishkin: "I’m staying nice and positive and when he’s on-song, he’ll be very hard to beat. All the ability is there, it’s just a case of bringing it all together.” Gordon Elliott - Conflated: "Maybe he didn’t quite get home in the Gold Cup, but he saw out this course and distance at Aintree very well last year. I think he has a good chance."

Grand National Festival: Thursday preview

Other race previews: 13.45 Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase VERDICT: Just the 5 runners for the Grand National Festival opener but it promises to be a cracker, STAGE STAR selected to take his record to 5-6 over the larger obstacles and add a second success at the top level to his CV following his Cheltenham Festival glory in the Golden Miller last month. The ground went against Banbridge that day, so he's fancied to give the selection most to think about returning from a couple of months off, with Saint Roi seemingly best of the rest. Timeform top rated: Saint Roi 14.20 Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle VERDICT: ZENTA ran a cracker for one so inexperienced when third in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and very much sets the standard on that run. Of the opposition, Nusret took his form up a notch when landing the Adonis at Kempton last time and should go well again under similar conditions, while Scriptwriter clearly wasn't 100% that day and could easily bounce back for last year's winning yard. Timeform top rated: Zenta

15.30 William Hill Aintree Hurdle VERDICT: This may be the last chance we get to see CONSTITUTION HILL over the smaller obstacles and it's difficult to envisage anything but another impressive winning display from this magnificent performer. Last year's winner Epatante is just preferred to Zanahiyr for the forecast spot. Timeform top rated: Constitution Hill Key quote: "Everything has gone very well since Constitution Hill’s effortless victory in the Champion Hurdle. I’ve got no worries whatsoever about the step up to two and a half miles and let’s hope he can add to his already impressive CV." - Nicky Henderson Constitution Hill 16.05 Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase VERDICT: WINGED LEADER is a straightforward, bold jumper, who tends to go forward, all attributes that lend themselves to this sort of test, and he's looked as good as ever in points recently, so he's a solid option. Last year's winner Latenightpass is set for another bold showing and Magic Saint has enough class to make his presence felt. Timeform top rated: Winged Leader Betting offer: Sky Bet paying six places rather than three